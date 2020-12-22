We’ve said it before, but one thing Democrats, the media, and the rest of the swamp just could not abide was President Trump’s optimism. How dare he get excited about a drug trial that was showing results around the world? And look how many times he was “fact-checked” over his claim that there would be a vaccine by the end of the year. They couldn’t even accept his campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again,” without tracing it back to the Nazis.

Joe Biden started setting expectations for his presidency during the debates when he said we’re all headed into a “dark winter.” And even though there are a couple of COVID-19 vaccines (he just got his Monday), he said Tuesday that our darkest days with COVID are ahead of us.

His plan was to convince everyone — everyone — to wear a mask for just another 100 days.

Operation Dark Winter is a go.

