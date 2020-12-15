KOIN reports that a fire at Reo’s Ribs in Portland in late November was started by an arsonist. The restaurant wasn’t damaged, but the building next door was. Andy Ngo reports that the owner had been critical of the vandalism in Portland which he blamed on Antifa. “Just days before the most recent fire, a family member at Reo’s Ribs told KOIN 6 News that when he came into work he was able see the protest-related damage in the neighborhood.” Co-owner Myra Girod told KOIN she’s glad to “know that it isn’t racially motivated or hate motivated,” but it certainly seems hate-motivated. Authorities say they have someone they’d like to question.

Anyway, here’s the video:

A Portland restaurant owner critical of antifa’s mass vandalism on Sandy Blvd. had his business burned down shortly after making the comments. Now investigators are saying the fire was an arson attack. This is the surveillance video: pic.twitter.com/4sgOdbL3GO — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) December 15, 2020

Looks fiery but mostly peaceful.

Mostly peaceful arson. — CH O (@ChaplainONeil) December 15, 2020

Even with the blurred face, it was exactly who I thought it would be. — Wayne Travers Jr. (@WayneTraversJr1) December 15, 2020

Judging from her comfortable middle class appearance, frazzled hair and festive sweater, I'd probably start cross-referencing teachers and admin rosters from local public schools. — Horseshoe Valley (@horseshoe_talk) December 15, 2020

A white girl with dreadlocks. Big surprise. — helenmucus (@helenmucus3) December 16, 2020

That is a VERY distinctive sweater. Surely someone knows to whom it belongs! — Penny Chenoweth🇺🇸 (@pencheno) December 15, 2020

They don't even bother to try hiding who they are.. They know nothing will be done to them. This is a sad state of affairs. — Debra (@DixilandChik) December 15, 2020

Sounds like they've identified the person in the video. Now it's just a matter of time. Kudos to law enforcement. https://t.co/tQHG1cfj1D — Skip Kraiss (@SkipKraiss) December 15, 2020

This is evil pure and simple. — Hack Jandey 🌎🎸 (@gjnr14) December 15, 2020

I’m surprised it wasn’t designated as a peaceful protesting incident. — VioletRain (@VioletRain51011) December 15, 2020

At least she closed the gate back up 😬 — Jhammer (@jhammer2182) December 15, 2020

Amazing how ideas can start fires — EK (@EddieK2020) December 15, 2020

I've never seen a fire set by an ideology before. — Agent Me, BA, MSish (@srhuskey) December 15, 2020

She was just looking for bread…. — Noles (@snola67) December 15, 2020

That’s Portland. Just checking in on nearby Seattle we can see what activists have been up to at Cal Anderson Park, former site of CHAZ/CHOP. Looking good, Seattle.

TRASHED: Here’s another entrance at Cal Anderson Park. Saw people dropping off wooden pallets in pick up trucks. Clearly building make shift wall to keep city crews out during Wednesday’s planned sweep. #seattle #CapitolHill #CalAndersonPark pic.twitter.com/qmfd2bNJyt — Jonathan Choe Journalist KOMO News (@choeshow) December 15, 2020

Seattle is thriving. https://t.co/v8HsJE0EXt — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) December 15, 2020

