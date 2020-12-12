We had a good time this week shaming the many, many people in politics and the media who claimed that the New York Post’s story on Hunter Biden’s laptop was Russian disinformation, now that we know from a statement from Biden himself that his tax affairs have been under an investigation that started in 2018 but “went quiet” during election season due to Justice Department policy about influencing elections.

CNN and others reported that the federal investigation was looking into Biden’s business dealings with China, and now the Daily Caller is reporting on an email in which Biden asks for keys made for his “office mates,” including Joe Biden, Jill Biden, Jim Biden, and Gongwen Dong, “emissary” for CEFC China Energy.

Hunter Biden referred to his father and the emissary for CEFC China as his “office mates” in a 2017 email. Recall that Tony Bobulinski said that Joe Biden was to receive a 10% equity stake in a partnership with CEFC. https://t.co/ei55sV5bde — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) December 12, 2020

Andrew Kerr and Chuck Ross report:

Hunter Biden also requested that a sign be made for his office stating “The Biden Foundation” and “Hudson West (CEFC US).” Hunter Biden’s dealings with CEFC in 2017 were at the center of allegations from his ex-business partner, Tony Bobulinksi, who said in October that Joe Biden was “plainly familiar” with his family’s business dealings in China. Bobulinski was one of the recipients of the much-publicized May 2017 email purportedly referencing Joe Biden as the “big guy” who would hold 10% in a joint-venture deal with Hunter Biden and CEFC. Hunter Biden revealed this week that he has been notified that federal prosecutors in Delaware are investigating his “tax affairs.” Multiple news outlets have reported that the probe is also focused on Biden’s foreign business activities, including with CEFC, which was China’s fourth-largest energy conglomerate before going out of business.

Looks as though Hunter was expecting the “big guy” to be dropping in now and then, even though Joe Biden still swears he knew nothing about any of his son’s business affairs.

Worth noting: that email is dated September 21, 2017. That’s when CEFC, controlled by the Chinese Communist Party, was negotiating the purchase of Rosneft, a US sanctioned Russian state owned energy company. https://t.co/PXslJAoTBK — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) December 12, 2020

also keep in mind that Bidens had backdoored Bobulinski in August 2017 and entered into a deal with CEFC in which Bobulinski was not included. You need to look at hard-drive documents to follow the pea. The Bidens ended up with 50% of deal and then embezzled all the money. — Stephen McIntyre (@ClimateAudit) December 12, 2020

Sir, what are you suggesting? Aside from Tucker Carlson on Fox News, the media wanted nothing to do with Tony Bobulinski, even though he told everything to the press (an empty room, essentially) and then to the FBI, where he was questioned by six FBI agents as a material witness in the ongoing investigation into Hunter Biden.

Current FBI director Christopher Wray was involved in the deal, too, right? — RR Anon (@RRAnon3) December 12, 2020

Chris Wray is involved with Rosneft — BuckeyeDawg (@Redlegs1111) December 12, 2020

There are no coincidences — CiceroConsultancy (@CiceroConsulta1) December 12, 2020

This will remain a Daily Caller exclusive because no one else will pick up on it. It might not be Russian disinformation this time around, but what’s the big deal, besides Hunter Biden’s ties to CEFC now being investigated?

Richard Grenell is glad to see someone doing some digging:

The public is doing better journalism than the @nytimes and the @washingtonpost. https://t.co/4iOsfnndUt — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) December 12, 2020

There have been a couple of journalists who’ve brought up the Hunter Biden investigation; Jill Biden had her handlers shoo away the press and Joe Biden repeated the line from his statement: “I’m proud of my son” while walking off stage. We’re old enough to remember when the White House Correspondents’ Association complained about Barack Obama not making himself available to the press; how do they think Obama II is going to turn out?

