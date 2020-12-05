As they say nowadays, there’s a lot to unpack in this short video clip of Joe Biden talking about reopening the schools. First, he seems to claim that elementary schools pose the highest risk of people transmitting the coronavirus; we were waiting for him to finish the thought, but we’re going to be doing a lot of waiting during a Biden administration for the president to finish his thoughts.

Second, he says he’s talked to the heads of the teachers’ unions and they have a plan. That plan would cost $100 billion for what we’re assuming is to open up the elementary schools nationwide for the first year. “You gotta pay for this stuff,” he explains.

Any follow-up questions on that claim? Twitter warnings about COVID disinformation?

Trending

Prepare for the teachers’ unions to tell us what the science is.

Related:

Tags: $100 billioncoronaviruselementary schoolsJoe Bidenplanreopenteachers unions