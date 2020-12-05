As they say nowadays, there’s a lot to unpack in this short video clip of Joe Biden talking about reopening the schools. First, he seems to claim that elementary schools pose the highest risk of people transmitting the coronavirus; we were waiting for him to finish the thought, but we’re going to be doing a lot of waiting during a Biden administration for the president to finish his thoughts.

Second, he says he’s talked to the heads of the teachers’ unions and they have a plan. That plan would cost $100 billion for what we’re assuming is to open up the elementary schools nationwide for the first year. “You gotta pay for this stuff,” he explains.

Biden: "I've spoken with the leaders of the unions […] we can safely open those elementary schools, where the highest risk of people transmitting the disease, number one" pic.twitter.com/PRqMuTtwyV — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) December 5, 2020

The highest risk of coronavirus transmission is not in elementary schools. — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) December 5, 2020

But, but, but,…Joe follows the science! — Rev S.Conner (@revconner) December 5, 2020

Any follow-up questions on that claim? Twitter warnings about COVID disinformation?

Biden states, without evidence,… — MetsMan7186 (@man7186) December 5, 2020

My paraphrase:

"I've spoken with the leaders of the unions. They've told me their demand for agreeing to drop the 'danger' narrative to the compliant mainstream media, in terms of how many additional unnecessary teachers must be hired at taxpayer expense to buy them off." — Bob Bowdon (@BobBowdon) December 5, 2020

He spoke with the leaders of the unions. It will ONLY cost 100B. — Apocalit (Pronouns: Dude, Duder, El Duderino) (@listolyman) December 5, 2020

"We need to pay for more teachers…$100 billion."

That's why he can work with teachers' unions. — Rod Laurenz (@LaurenzRod) December 5, 2020

Ahh, now I see. The unions agreed with going back on the basis of more teachers being hired. Sounds right — Jack (@caribeanpirate) December 5, 2020

And thus, the blackmail will be complete — Tom T (@ttownsend007) December 5, 2020

He already explains it. The "experts" he referenced are essentially lobbyists and campaign donors. — NYC Mom in favor of Science – #OpenSchools (@angrybklynmom) December 5, 2020

Aah, speaking to union heads, going right to the experts (not) — Dennis Whitehead (@Badgerden1) December 5, 2020

Is he following union leaders or scientists now? — Doug Hoots (@Hootieky) December 5, 2020

The Teachers Unions are in charge of the science now — Office of Mom of the Year Elect (@Ev_deGallery) December 5, 2020

Teachers unions give more money in politics than just about everyone and it’s showing. — Daniel Buck (@MrDanielBuck) December 5, 2020

Enough with public employee unions. They hold the people of the nation hostage. The unions are too busy making political robocalls to go back to teaching. Want them back then you have to give into their “$100B” demands. 2020 is the proof you need to end all public employee unions — Jen Ross ❤️🚀🇺🇸 (@rocket_jenross) December 5, 2020

So aside from the fact that elementary schools are not the highest risk place of transmission and that schools are ALREADY doing these precautions that he noted…. haven’t we already proved that throwing more money at public schools doesn’t fix literally any of their problems? — bambi 💀🌺 (@pigeonwhispers) December 5, 2020

Unreal, unreal, unreal. The thought of spending MORE on public education, hiring MORE teachers to rinse and repeat the same failing practices literally makes me sick to my stomach. — Ali Rak (@AliRak8710) December 5, 2020

There ya have it folks, the ultimate shakedown. Open schools with $100B, hire more teachers, more union votes. How much does Hunter get? — Mark Kruk (@mckrukie) December 5, 2020

Of course the Unions want to hire more teachers…for $100,000,000,000.00. Yes, he said 100 billion. No, just no. Open the schools now. — Randall Metz (@RoseBowlGuy) December 5, 2020

So “teachers unions” are holding out for more money. Got it. I really wish it was about the “science.” — "Free speech is the dread of tyrants." F. Douglass (@NoSubs4USA) December 5, 2020

$100 billion fixes everything…. — Pete Cochran (@MrPeteCochran) December 5, 2020

“The leaders of the unions,” whose goals have NOTHING to do with childhood education OR safety. This dude is bought and paid for. pic.twitter.com/bKvQFDkVpZ — GuessWho (@AmicaIncongnita) December 5, 2020

The “plan” 💰💰also includes non-COVID related items so don’t be fooled. Chicago teachers got increased pay/pensions in a brand new post-strike contract deal & now they want more. This is just their new version of a strike. And it’s at a time when taxpayers are hurting! — Closeted News Junkie (@NewsCloset) December 5, 2020

Schools don’t need all this crap; they can open with $0 as they would any other time. Unions have you snookered Joe. — Christine Combs (@ChristineComb19) December 5, 2020

Vouchers, charter schools asap — Jeremy (@JLB5293) December 5, 2020

Fresh and dynamic ideas from the 78 year old — President Erect Bobby Chariot (@enjrtrader) December 5, 2020

Prepare for the teachers’ unions to tell us what the science is.

