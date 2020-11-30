After seeing how quickly the mainstream media declared Joe Biden president-elect, it looks like Sen. Chuck Schumer thinks he can press his luck even further, and he’s using the COVID-19 pandemic to insist that hearings on Biden’s cabinet picks begin immediately after the Georgia runoffs, before Biden is inaugurated.

But everybody wants Biden to be president today, so let’s just swear him in now.

Why is it so imperative to hand the reins over to Biden, whose plan to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic is essentially President Trump’s plan?

Tags: cabinet hearingsChuck SchumerinaugurationJoe BidenSenate