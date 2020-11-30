After seeing how quickly the mainstream media declared Joe Biden president-elect, it looks like Sen. Chuck Schumer thinks he can press his luck even further, and he’s using the COVID-19 pandemic to insist that hearings on Biden’s cabinet picks begin immediately after the Georgia runoffs, before Biden is inaugurated.

BREAKING: Sen. Schumer says Senate should begin confirmation hearings for Biden's Cabinet BEFORE inauguration: "In the midst of this once-in-a-century crisis, it's imperative the next administration can count on the Senate to confirm its cabinet without delay" pic.twitter.com/ZcFJXbwKSa — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 30, 2020

We only have 1 President at a time. President Trump is president until Jan 20. Pound sand @SenSchumer — DSNicol 🇺🇸. #STOPTHESTEAL (@Dsnicol2) November 30, 2020

Yo… This guy is wild. Confirmation only comes with rite of passage. The time for that rite certainly hasn't arrived and it definitely hasn't passed yet. If you know, you know… — Organic General Intelligence (it/that) (@wasp0r) November 30, 2020

🤡🤡🤡🤡 — 𝖇 𝖊 𝖗 𝖙 (@bertsinatra) November 30, 2020

Narrator: no — DC Corruption (@CorruptionDC) November 30, 2020

That would indeed be unconstitutional sir. — Jack Meijer (@jack_meijer_) November 30, 2020

Never let a good crisis go to waste — K Ray🇺🇸🧘🏼‍♀️⛳️⚾️ (@valdostagirl13) November 30, 2020

Looooool, lets claim crisis and then see what we can get away with again. — yes, THAT Darkcola (@darkcola2) November 30, 2020

They're obviously panicked if they think the Senate will agree to that before 1/20. — Andrew Boyd (@3rdDukeofDank) November 30, 2020

Not happening, but a funny suggestion — AstrO (@Mi_Astronauta) November 30, 2020

But everybody wants Biden to be president today, so let’s just swear him in now.

Shadow government in plain sight — New England Shit Poster 🇺🇸 (@BobQuarantine) November 30, 2020

Sen. Schumer should watch what he's saying, cause what he's saying sounds like a request for a coup. — Black And White Politics (@BnWpolitical) November 30, 2020

Um. You can't do that. And there's no actual need. — JayViper (@JayViperTV) November 30, 2020

“Once in a Century Crisis”…. Um…. I call bullshit pic.twitter.com/mgIw6pskww — B8N7ON (@B8N7ON) November 30, 2020

ABSOLUTELY NOT — maggie battles (@45ismyhomeboy) November 30, 2020

Because he was so fast to rubber stamp the current administration’s appointees — JR (@jrhowads8) November 30, 2020

He’s in a rush. I wonder why… — Kurt Steiner (@Kurt_Steiner) November 30, 2020

This feels like panic — Hal (@TheHiddenNomad) November 30, 2020

Thanks for the suggestion Chuck… You can sit down now. — Chris Hennessey 🇺🇸 (@irishsoxfan34) November 30, 2020

Hurry hurry before we get caught — I’m your Huckelberry (@jaqweeta) November 30, 2020

Desperation play. — Ned Billsen (@NedBillsen) November 30, 2020

Then why not give the @Browns the SUPERBOWL trophy NOW before they win the SUPERBOWL this year in this once-in-a-century crisis and their 8-3 record!! 🏈 #GoBrowns — Rhonda (@Frustr8ed) November 30, 2020

Why is it so imperative to hand the reins over to Biden, whose plan to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic is essentially President Trump’s plan?

Related: