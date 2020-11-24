In case you missed it, today was the rollout of Joe Biden’s cabinet, and all of the mainstream news organizations quickly got on the same page. As Twitchy reported, NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell praised the “big change” from the Trump administration in that Biden’s advisers weren’t going to be political, and ABC’s Martha Raddatz claimed that Biden’s picks to head up foreign policy were not “political” people. But for people who aren’t political, they have deep swamp roots.

Amy Siskind said the rollout was like “The West Wing”:

Biden's cabinet rollout felt like the launch of a new upbeat season of West Wing, after living through a surreal, dystopian nightmare for 4 years. pic.twitter.com/BiApvgJJWG — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) November 24, 2020

CNN’s S.E. Cupp says Biden’s cabinet “is a refreshing return to experience.”

Biden’s cabinet is a refreshing return to experience. My latest 👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻 https://t.co/l13G3tS7zo — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) November 24, 2020

And PBS’s Yamiche Alcindor said that a Democrat had told her that it was like watching “The Avengers” assemble:

PBS's @Yamiche: Biden's cabinet picks was like "The Avengers" — "It felt like we are being rescued from the craziness and now here are the superheroes to come and save us all." pic.twitter.com/QLKlPG6RQt — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 24, 2020

Also getting the memo was NBC News’ Lester Holt, who interviewed Biden Tuesday night:

In @NBCNightlyNews interview with President-elect Biden, @LesterHoltNBC praised cabinet picks as “a very experienced group, a very diverse group. Clearly you were trying to send a message. Can you articulate what that message is?” pic.twitter.com/lrS5e7ZZyS — Brent Baker (@BrentHBaker) November 24, 2020

Not everyone saw Biden’s cabinet, especially his foreign policy team, as superheroes, though. Here are some of the best counter-takes, starting with David Limbaugh:

The latest line of media propaganda on the incoming Biden administration: they’re all experienced moderates who’ll bring unity to the country. The fact that they have served before and are fossils does not make them moderate, especially when they share Obama’s‘s leftist ideology. — David Limbaugh (@DavidLimbaugh) November 24, 2020

They are moderates, well, in that they have beliefs that are right in the middle of the beliefs of the upstanding journalists who are covering them! — BeBetter (@CoachDaveHuf) November 24, 2020

They have all failed before so they are experienced in failure. — Tim McGee (@TimMcGe59367484) November 25, 2020

They're all Obama's RETREADS — HOLD THE LINE! (@Cjaye61) November 25, 2020

Most are Obama people that are recycling back to finish what they started; complete destruction of America as we know her. I will fight against this by any means. — NEO (@NEO93691973) November 24, 2020

None of them can bring unity. Obama divided this country and continues to do so. — Patsy Tyra 🌺🌼🌸⭐️🇺🇸 (@tyramommy) November 24, 2020

Beyond their hideous ideology, they are also horribly corrupt. — Acoustic Conservative (@AcousticConser1) November 24, 2020

Schmoozing among D.C.’s aristocrats is back!

Sen. Tom Cotton remembers chaos when these folks were last in power:

The liberal media is swooning over the “A-Team” of “hyper-competent” and “incredibly kind” Obama-Biden alums getting back together. These reporters and pundits were swooning over the same people a decade ago while they presided over absolute chaos abroad. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) November 24, 2020

These are the same people who knocked over Libya in 2011, leading to a decade of nightmarish civil war and jihadi terror. A case study in “competence.” — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) November 24, 2020

While China militarized the South China Sea and openly revealed its ambitions for global dominance, this team wagged their fingers and fretted about the need for Beijing's cooperation on climate change. As Kerry's appointment shows, they'll make the exact same mistake again. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) November 24, 2020

The same Obama-Biden experts stood by while ISIS established a caliphate and broadcast beheadings in the Middle East. They famously treated ISIS as the “JV team.” Maybe they were busy at the Aspen Ideas Festival while this situation got out of hand? — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) November 24, 2020

The Obama-Biden brain trust also negotiated the nuclear deal with Iran. The Islamic Republic got cash up front for its terrorism abroad, in exchange for temporary nuclear restrictions that would’ve begun to sunset right now. The ayatollahs couldn't believe their luck. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) November 24, 2020

This team spent its days toasting CCP officials and arranging Brookings internships for their kids, then seamlessly moved to the private sector to consult for companies shipping jobs from Ohio to Xinjiang. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) November 24, 2020

One thing’s for certain: Joe Biden’s Democratic dream team has a lot of fancy titles. They’ve worked in Washington a long time. But credentials are not the same thing as achievement. If this is the A-Team, we need walk-on tryouts immediately. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) November 24, 2020

That was a righteous thread, but Sen. Marco Rubio might have topped it in one tweet:

Biden’s cabinet picks went to Ivy League schools,have strong resumes,attend all the right conferences & will be polite & orderly caretakers of America’s decline I support American greatness And I have no interest in returning to the “normal” that left us dependent on China — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) November 24, 2020

Yeah, we’re not excited about getting back to “normal” either.

