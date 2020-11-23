Remember Miles Taylor? He’s the “high-ranking official” from the Trump administration who wrote the anonymous New York Times op-ed, “I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration,” and then followed up with a book in the same vein. Once he came forward, some journalists actually tried to shame the New York Times for trying to sell Taylor as a senior administration official when he was, in fact, the chief of staff at the Department of Homeland Security. No, he was not someone whose name you’d recognize. CNN’s Chris Cillizza even guessed that “Anonymous” might be Vice President Mike Pence or Kellyanne Conway.

Now we’re hearing that Miles Taylor might have worked with the FBI in its investigation of Michael Flynn. Here’s Catherine Herridge:

NEW #FLYNN Letter to AG Barr from Senators @ChuckGrassley + @SenRonJohnson alleges FBI link between Flynn case + a “Miles Taylor” based on heavily redacted May 2017 FBI Director notes. Senators request further declassification + ALL Taylor interview docs. Former DHS official pic.twitter.com/9Ib1OA6qqK — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) November 23, 2020

Miles Taylor recently

revealed he was the anonymous author behind NYTimes Op-Ed, "I am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration." @CBSNews READ: https://t.co/aQhHIlRgcU — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) November 23, 2020

As an aside, can we just give Sens. Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson a round of applause for staying on this?

So, what are we going to learn from “Anonymous” besides his hatred of the Trump administration of which he was a (small) part?

Miles Taylor, a rat from a family of rats. — Bryan (@bgc85) November 23, 2020

Oh no, not Mr. "Anonymous" himself. So Miles was just getting out there ahead of the more document redactions. Very resourceful. — Tracey Galloway (@tegalloway) November 23, 2020

Do you see how the swamp is all tied together? Do you see just how large the swamp is? Do you see how far the swamp reaches? The swamp has corrupted our entire political system! — Alex and Dana Arduini (@AndArduini) November 23, 2020

Thank you, Catherine. This is very interesting indeed. The "anonymous" writer that tried to throw President Trump under the bus may have also done the same to Flynn? Shocking. — Jimmy4Trump 🇺🇸 🇵🇷 (@JB4Trump) November 23, 2020

Miles Taylor admits to trying to thwart the president while he was still legally obligated to comply? — President Elect MeLissa (@sherlin_melissa) November 23, 2020

So was Miles a mole in the Trump admin for the FBI? Hard to keep up with all this lol — STICKERS ARE UGLY (@JTRM79) November 23, 2020

In my mind, when a citizen states that a) they work for the govt and b) they plan on acting in such a way as to thwart an administration based on ideological issues. That bastard needs to be put in jail for seditious acts against a sitting govt. #MilesTaylor #immawork4Unfkshitup — Bill The Wall (@BillGilbride) November 23, 2020

Well, if it’s up to AG Barr to do anything, Flynn is screwed and so are we as a country. — Kraken-Elect (@rich_mcmahon) November 23, 2020

@ChuckGrassley doesn’t send a letter unless he already knows the answer. There is a connection and it was a set up. Let’s check Bill Barr’s and Wray’s lack of action on this one….. — Mitt🧤Romney is a Hologram (@GlennWhite1) November 23, 2020

We believe Taylor kept his gig as a contributor at CNN … maybe Jake Tapper will ask him about this.

