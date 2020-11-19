The audit is over in Georgia and though it was a very close race — separated by just 12,000 votes — Georgia’s secretary of state will certify Joe Biden as the winner of the state’s 16 electoral votes on Friday.

JUST IN: Atlanta (AP) — Georgia election official says hand tally of presidential race is complete, the results affirm Biden’s lead over Trump — Emma Kinery (@EmmaKinery) November 20, 2020

#BREAKING Georgia presidential election audit is COMPLETE and the result is confirmed:

Joe Biden will be certified Friday by the Georgia Secretary of State as the winner of Georgia's 16 electoral votes.https://t.co/33hDNlDENe — Brendan Keefe (@BrendanKeefe) November 20, 2020

I'm going through the numbers and will post my analysis ASAP — Brendan Keefe (@BrendanKeefe) November 20, 2020

The final margin to be certified is a Biden win of 12,284 votes in Georgia.

The numbers show a 0.0099% deviation in margin between the original count and the audit. pic.twitter.com/EVoSHlBTQz — Brendan Keefe (@BrendanKeefe) November 20, 2020

Final, audited and soon-to-be certified margin: Biden by 12,284 out of 5,000,585 ballots cast for president. pic.twitter.com/r5IuuXE8o8 — Brendan Keefe (@BrendanKeefe) November 20, 2020

With Georgia now officially recounted and Biden winner, Not that he had path., but for sure There is no path for Trump. Even 2 of PA, WI and MI don’t make up difference. This has been over. Everyone should be pushing full concession, peaceful, orderly and historic transition. — Patrick Paolini Jr (@patrickgmfox5dc) November 20, 2020

Folks. It's over. It's just over. It's been over. But come on. It's over. https://t.co/PxUlwtjiYM — Peter Suderman (@petersuderman) November 20, 2020

Time to pack it in and concede?

