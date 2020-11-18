There was quite the hubbub on Twitter Tuesday night after someone unearthed video of Georgia Senate candidate Raphael Warnock telling his congregation, “You cannot serve God and the military” at the same time. Sen. Marco Rubio tweeted the video Wednesday, saying he wasn’t shocked to hear it.

Not shocked #Georgia Democrat Senate candidate Raphael Warnock said “You cannot serve God and the military” at the same time. These & even crazier things is what the radicals who control the Democratic party’s activist & small dollar donor base believepic.twitter.com/bQyBuKLwjb — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) November 18, 2020

It’s a tough sell in Georgia as well, which is what has Democrats and the media quoting scripture and defending what Warnock said. Democrats really, really need that Senate seat. Here’s Rep. Ilhan Omar quoting the Bible in response to Rubio:

😳 Mathews 6:24 “No one can serve two masters, for either he will hate the one and love the other, or he will be devoted to the one and despise the other. You cannot serve God and dmoney.” The lies and smears of the GOP have no boundaries, but this is a disgrace and shameful. https://t.co/1G6OhsL2B5 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) November 18, 2020

The lies and smears of the GOP? How is this a disgrace?

The point here is that as a Muslim I know that @ReverendWarnock is quoting scripture in his sermon here, so I am sure Rubio does too, but he is willing to lie and make mockery of himself. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) November 18, 2020

He’s not quoting scripture when he says you can’t serve God and the military at the same time. That’s on him. Still, there’s a lot of leftists trying to explain that Warnock is right, according to scripture. Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii also quoted Matthew to Rubio but didn’t specify where the military part comes in. He calls Rubio’s tweet a “low blow.”

Hey I just googled it and it appears to be from Matthew 6: 24. If you want to attack the Reverend on his policy views, fine, but this is a low blow. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) November 18, 2020

.@brianschatz Jesus doesn’t deny our earthly needs(see Mt 6:32)but teaches dependence on the Father. Mt 6:24 warns against becoming slaves to “Mammon”(Aramaic for wealth). So Warnock believes the U.S. military is “Mammon” & military service is incompatible with being a Christian? — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) November 18, 2020

Here’s MSNBC producer Kyle Griffin on Christianity:

The senator is using hyperbolic language to sensationalize a standard Christian take on the concept of serving two masters. But he sections out the military portion of Warnock's sermon and only the military portion because he wants to drum up a fake controversy. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 18, 2020

Nothing makes me laugh more than leftists attempting to tell Christians how to be good Christians as they boo God at their conventions and attempt to suppress their religious liberties at every turn. Sit down, Kyle. — President-Elect Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) November 18, 2020

Ah yes. The “standard Christian take” on the relationship of earthly and divine power. That one. https://t.co/gOUSMT1piB — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) November 18, 2020

The “standard Christian take” is about wealth and worldly pursuits. Not military service or service of country. Talk to some service members or veterans Kyle. Not a “fake controversy” in Georgia. Great Bible-splaining though. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 18, 2020

This is a really, really disgraceful take. Rubio is right. Warnock is a far left ideologue who uses a religious platform to promote far-outside-of-the-mainstream views, and progressives are at the ready to clean up his mess. https://t.co/dQBPv4Lh06 — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) November 18, 2020

Look at the journalist blue checkmarks toeing the party line on "standard" Christian rhetoric. I guess they got the memo. And this, friends, is why so many don't trust the media. pic.twitter.com/itGDhbtWFO — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) November 18, 2020

Here’s Air Force chaplain and veteran Rep. Doug Collins:

As a pastor, Air Force chaplain, and Iraq veteran, I can’t think of anything more despicable than @ReverendWarnock claiming “nobody can serve God and the military.” His reprehensible words are an insult to every American who has served in our military.https://t.co/y39hRjteCf — Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) November 18, 2020

My son-in-law, one godly soldier, would beg to differ! — Suze (@suzeroo217) November 18, 2020

Psalms 144:1 – 127:2 – Blessed the LORD my strength, which teacheth my hands to war, my fingers to fight: — Mike (@Mike55029284) November 18, 2020

This guy has no business running for office — TJ Hemp21 (@TonyHemphill14) November 18, 2020

There are plenty of reasons not to vote for Warnock — pick any of them.

