Gov. Andrew Cuomo literally wrote the book on how to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, so he must know what he’s talking about. He’s blamed President Trump for the spread of the virus, and now he’s blaming you: If you’d just followed the rules, “none of this would be a problem.”

“It’s all self-imposed. If you didn’t eat the cheesecake you wouldn’t have a weight problem.”

