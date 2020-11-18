Gov. Andrew Cuomo literally wrote the book on how to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, so he must know what he’s talking about. He’s blamed President Trump for the spread of the virus, and now he’s blaming you: If you’d just followed the rules, “none of this would be a problem.”

Gov. Cuomo on following COVID-19 rules: "If you’re socially distant, and you wore a mask, and you were smart, none of this would be a problem — it's all self imposed. If you didn't eat the cheesecake you wouldn't have a weight problem." — News 8 WROC (@News_8) November 18, 2020

“It’s all self-imposed. If you didn’t eat the cheesecake you wouldn’t have a weight problem.”

After forcing nursing homes to accept covid patients, presiding over a state with one of the highest death rates in the country, and writing a book about what a great job he did, Gov. Cuomo has decided the problem here is everyone else https://t.co/8VUztUk274 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 18, 2020

I love this tweet so much. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) November 18, 2020

Well the media tells him he's perfect, so it can't be his fault! — a President-Elect ham with legs (@ShidaPenns) November 18, 2020

He's openly lobbying for a job in the White House with the help of the news media 😏 — ✒ (@TruthRW) November 18, 2020

Classic narcissist — President-Elect Shanna Badders (@BunzShanna) November 18, 2020

It’s almost like he doesn’t want anyone on either side to like him. — Enby-Wan Kenobi (@CorCanum) November 18, 2020

If something does not work, it's your failure for not complying. If it does work, it's my success. — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐠 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐫® (@eggpro1975) November 18, 2020

"Heads I win, tails you lose" — JP (@JoshPer) November 18, 2020

Unbelievable 😠 — Teammate Susan🇺🇸🎃🧡 (@sueg1021) November 18, 2020

Not a sensitive way to put it. Not every one can social distance all the time – due to work, children, etc. Doesn't always have to do with being "smart" And the cheesecake comment, geez. — Erin @PaperbackStash (@PaperbackStash) November 18, 2020

Gross. — Forrest Stewart (@ForrestPDX) November 18, 2020

Now he's victim-blaming the people he murdered. Not surprised, just disgusted. — Library Socialist ✿ (@Koalateaofmercy) November 18, 2020

absolutely a bad take. WOW. — Joanna Grelle (@willsdarklady) November 18, 2020

They weren’t socially distant a couple of weeks ago and you appeared to have no problem with it @NYGovCuomo. It was crickets chirping for a huge celebration in Times Square. — Roberts Julia (@crnakiley) November 18, 2020

Hey, @NYGovCuomo not everyone can get paid while sitting in their giant mansions. There are people running those grocery stores, logistics companies, and essential services that needed to be there, IN PERSON. — CzechsAndHoldings (@CzechingAccount) November 18, 2020

Working-class shaming AND fat shaming, what a stand-up guy! — Pat Benatarducken (@patbenatarduck1) November 18, 2020

Terrible analogy. — 🌋The Taradiddle Life of Sissi 🇺🇸 (@Orlog2verdandi) November 18, 2020

What on earth is up with him right now? — Alicia (@alicianzapanta) November 18, 2020

Maybe he snapped? — kelly kapoor (@numba1howdareu) November 18, 2020

Unbelievable — Allie (@hellobballie) November 18, 2020

This is a crap thing to say and he needs to apologize. — Rob Trishman Jr. (@RobTmanJr) November 18, 2020

I loathe this man. — 2wheelsanddogs (@BethWil06128295) November 18, 2020

Thousands of former nursing home residents unavailable for comment….. — Lesa Carroll (@Absolut_Boston) November 18, 2020

Related: