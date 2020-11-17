As Twitchy reported Monday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who explained Tuesday just why he had to go to that “essential” birthday party that was over the limit, is considering a curfew for California, but first, he wants to look at studies from France and Saudi Arabia.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine beat him to the punch, though, issuing a statewide curfew Tuesday afternoon that will start Thursday and run from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for 21 days.

However, anybody who needs to be out and about during those hours will be allowed:

