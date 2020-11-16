Squad member Rep. Ayanna Pressley might have said more about this somewhere else, or maybe she’ll hold a news conference later or issue a press release that explains the thinking here. We thought they were already pushing it when they claimed that climate change was a racial justice issue, but student debt?
Student debt cancellation is a racial justice issue.
— Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (@RepPressley) November 16, 2020
Wrong
— Mikey Adams (@MikeyAdams420) November 16, 2020
In that case I'm against it.
— Haunted Backlog (@Haunted_Backlog) November 16, 2020
[INSERT THING] is a [MY SHTICK] issue. https://t.co/QcuhyruwnN
— Noam Blum (@neontaster) November 16, 2020
No it's not.
And you know better…
— Intellectual Vigilance (@CraftAndConvo) November 16, 2020
No the hell it isn't!
— TheGoat (@Keytoriy) November 16, 2020
No its not.
— Undercover Brother (@Underco24902939) November 16, 2020
Except it isn't.
— ⚖️Mindy!! (@all_the_Mindy) November 16, 2020
How?
— Magnum BoomBX🇺🇸 (@KWashingtonBX) November 16, 2020
Does anyone have any literature on this? Would love to learn more on the connection between student debt and racial justice.
— Matt Shaw (@MaybeMattShaw) November 16, 2020
Can you please share the demographic data that shows who holds the student loan debt in this country?
— sanchmachine (@SanchMachine) November 16, 2020
No, it is not. Focus should be on lowering the costs of college tuition for all.
— DMU—Proud Warren-Democrat (@dmuBroadCove) November 16, 2020
We agree completely, and can’t help but notice that tweet came from a proud Elizabeth Warren Democrat — the same Elizabeth Warren who made $429,981 in salary from Harvard during 2010 and 2011 for teaching two classes, according to PolitFact.
Justice is people paying their fair share of the loans they took out – 100 percent plus interest.
— Impudent Warwick (@ImpudentWarwick) November 16, 2020
Is everything a racial justice issue? Not this one. It impacts all sorts of people.
— Midnight Magica Writer (@RBTrepessa) November 16, 2020
Wait, which way?
Like, I'm pretty sure it would actually on net benefit well-off Caucasian Americans at the expense of African Americans and Hispanics, but Rep. Pressley seems not the type to acknowledge that. https://t.co/Iug7fhQ72E
— Alison Somin (@AlisonSomin) November 16, 2020
"A person's ability to agree to a contract and pay their bills is determined by their race," the racist explained https://t.co/C0IdVnPhtu
— Jason Hart (@jasonahart) November 16, 2020
It'd be easier if you share a list of things that are not, according to you, racial justice issues. https://t.co/XK69u43bWe
— Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) November 16, 2020
Student debt is a choice, not a requirement. I worked my way through school, there’s no reason anyone else can’t – regardless of skin tone.
— Percy (@ProPercyPercy) November 16, 2020
Actually it's an ethics and character lesson. They took the loan. They have to pay for it. The borrower is responsible for it.
— Andrew C. R!cê (@Acrice4747) November 16, 2020
It's also a step closer to socialism. People "get" on the backs of others.
— Ken Rank (@kolEphraim) November 16, 2020
i want my money back from 40 years ago plus interest.
— PatR-WE R All THE "Kraken" Now (@NoParty2016) November 16, 2020
We guess making it a racial issue is the way to fast-track things in a Biden administration.
