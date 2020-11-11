As Twitchy reported earlier, CNN is reporting that intelligence community senior officials are getting a little nervous about shake-ups in the Trump administration that might signal a more aggressive push to declassify documents pertaining to Russian interference in the 2016 election — they claim it “would seriously damage sources and methods.”

Rep. Jackie Speier, in the meantime, thinks it’s her place to warn Trump administration officials that destroying documents is a felony, and they’ll be prosecuted under President Biden’s Justice Department if they try anything.

Did Speier speak up when the former secretary of state was found to have used BleachBit to scour her laptop of emails and hammers to smash cell phones? What about her IT guy asking around online how to alter email headers that had already been archived?

Tags: BleachBitdocumentsDonald TrumpfelonyHillary ClintonJackie Speier