After living through eight years of Barack Obama, we’re pretty sure we can handle four years of Joe Biden, as long as we have a Republican-controlled Senate and a Supreme Court made up of constitutionalists who aren’t going to legislate from the bench.

It took long enough, but Decision Desk HQ is calling the very close race between Sen. Thom Tillis and Cal Cunningham in North Carolina for Tillis, making Senate control by the Republicans even more likely.

Trending

They said they wouldn’t have all outstanding absentee ballots counted until Nov. 12.

Add Alaska and Georgia to the Republican column and there’s the recipe for gridlock in the Biden-Harris administration … with Cocaine Mitch playing the grim reaper for Democrat legislation.

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Cal CunninghamDecision Desk HQNorth CarolinaSenateThom Tillis