After living through eight years of Barack Obama, we’re pretty sure we can handle four years of Joe Biden, as long as we have a Republican-controlled Senate and a Supreme Court made up of constitutionalists who aren’t going to legislate from the bench.

It took long enough, but Decision Desk HQ is calling the very close race between Sen. Thom Tillis and Cal Cunningham in North Carolina for Tillis, making Senate control by the Republicans even more likely.

Decision Desk HQ Projects @ThomTillis (R) Has Won Election To The Senate From The State Of NC Race Called At 11-10 1:41 PM EST All Results: https://t.co/mMSMwaoZxw — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 10, 2020

Likely 50 if you add Alaska — Eric Wm. Olsen (@EricWmOlsen1) November 10, 2020

Alaska is 50 then see if Perdue gets 50% in Georgia — Allan J. Goldstein (@AllanJGoldstein) November 10, 2020

Add Alaska and Georgia to the Republican column and there’s the recipe for gridlock in the Biden-Harris administration … with Cocaine Mitch playing the grim reaper for Democrat legislation.