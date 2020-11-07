The last we checked on Nevada a couple of days ago, state elections officials were saying the state would have its final tally on November 12. One of the excuses given was Nevada accepting mail-in ballots that arrived as late as Nov. 10 (correct us if we’re wrong there).

Nevada was one of the states that adopted mail-in voting this year, and despite what many Democrats shouted in all-caps on Twitter, there is a difference between mailing an actual ballot to every address on the rolls by default and having people request an absentee ballot. The Nevada GOP weighed in with this photo-thread showing the problem:

Trending

Adam Paul Laxalt is co-chair of the Trump campaign in Nevada:

And here’s Richard Grenell:

This will take time to dig into? But the AP and Fox News have declared that it’s been decided.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AB4electionmail-in ballotsNevada GOPRichard Grenellsignatures