The last we checked on Nevada a couple of days ago, state elections officials were saying the state would have its final tally on November 12. One of the excuses given was Nevada accepting mail-in ballots that arrived as late as Nov. 10 (correct us if we’re wrong there).

Nevada was one of the states that adopted mail-in voting this year, and despite what many Democrats shouted in all-caps on Twitter, there is a difference between mailing an actual ballot to every address on the rolls by default and having people request an absentee ballot. The Nevada GOP weighed in with this photo-thread showing the problem:

The moment Democrats passed AB4 with less than 100 days until Election Day, and @GovSisolak signed the bill, the integrity of Nevada's election was at risk.



We warned what could happen as the state was not prepared to conduct a universal mail election. — Nevada GOP (@NVGOP) November 6, 2020

As Clark County prepared to conduct the election, they chose to use a machine to verify signatures & used an irresponsibly low standard, which was lower than the manufacturer's recommended setting, to verify.



Then they mailed ballots to all Clark voters on their unclean rolls. — Nevada GOP (@NVGOP) November 6, 2020

Anyone walking around this Las Vegas apartment complex could have come taken this ballot lying on the top of this trash bin, filled it out, and sent it back to the Clark County elections department. pic.twitter.com/sVFE67NSxb — Nevada GOP (@NVGOP) November 6, 2020

A person at this apartment complex was afforded the same opportunity to cast a fraudulent vote through Clark County's vulnerable system. pic.twitter.com/Yqf0aBumcK — Nevada GOP (@NVGOP) November 6, 2020

Same goes for residents of this apartment complex… pic.twitter.com/ZYjcjfW0qJ — Nevada GOP (@NVGOP) November 6, 2020

But it wasn't just trash bins full of ballots at these apartment complexes.



They were also found strewn about the sidewalks! pic.twitter.com/TFpl0E4cQv — Nevada GOP (@NVGOP) November 6, 2020

And ballots were hanging on community mailboxes pic.twitter.com/bteJmQzcEt — Nevada GOP (@NVGOP) November 6, 2020

These are just some of the instances of potential fraud that we were made aware of, and we know there are many more we do not know about.



We also have accounts from far too many voters of receiving ballots for people that no longer live in their home. — Nevada GOP (@NVGOP) November 6, 2020

Clark County put the integrity of NV's results at risk when they lowered the signature matching standard to almost nothing while mailing voters on their unclean rolls.



Nevadans deserve to have faith in the results. Unfortunately, Clark County did nothing to ensure they could. — Nevada GOP (@NVGOP) November 6, 2020

To me this sounds intentional, anything like this with days till the election has a “preplanned” notion to it. — grandstand (@KC_4_DJT_MAGA) November 7, 2020

Adam Paul Laxalt is co-chair of the Trump campaign in Nevada:

The Democrats could have used our tested system of in person voting with absentee mail voting for people worried about COVID. Absentee voting has far more security. This system would have given voters far more confidence and ensured only legal votes we counted in this election. https://t.co/HZmn1isStm — Adam Paul Laxalt (@AdamLaxalt) November 7, 2020

And here’s Richard Grenell:

This massive mailing of ballots to addresses proved reckless. Shouldn’t we take time to look at signature matches and verify residency when so many ballots were sent to old lists? Look at these few pictures of ballots. @JedediahBila https://t.co/kyQF0x7lOA — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) November 7, 2020

Speaking to news pundits is futile. They are pumping out the mandated messaging as they are fed the narratives and that’s all. We need an audit of the processes and machines. A validation of the ballots and counts. If the checks don’t hold up, recount — Computer Colonics (@FerfeLaBat) November 7, 2020

Additionally, the problematic software used in Michigan was also used in many other states and should warrant a full audit. No matter who prevails in the end, we need to know that our elections are secure. — Annette (@orchardcitygal) November 7, 2020

The election was – mostly legitimate. — Brock Alexander, PhD (@DrBrockSays) November 7, 2020

There's just no way to verify these ballots. There's no verifiable chain of custody. The legislators of the battleground states must step up and choose the electors. — Millwright (@sasquatch3001) November 7, 2020

Reckless. Compromised our (not perfect) but fair election process The people who agreed to this should face consequence. Some of the worst things imaginable have been done with the best intentions. — Griffdaddyfresh (@griffdaddyfresh) November 7, 2020

Reckless? This was an executed plan. Why don’t we have the brass to actually call it for what it is? — Nate (on the) Stone (@nes_nathan) November 7, 2020

It wasn’t reckless, it was planned — mcb1 (@mcb171750611) November 7, 2020

In Nevada, we presented evidence to the Obama appointed judge that the acceptable factory settings were lowered on the machine used to match signatures. He said if we hand counted it would take too long. The Biden team argued everyone was disenfranchised – not just one side. https://t.co/SuwaN5gGyw — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) November 7, 2020

My concern: Democrats worked hard to mail out many ballots to old and unchecked lists and then ballot harvested – the lowering of factory settings to catch signature problems helps the massive mailing strategy. This will take time to dig into. Transparency is NOT political. — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) November 7, 2020

This will take time to dig into? But the AP and Fox News have declared that it’s been decided.

