Seriously? As Twitchy reported Wednesday, we learned that North Carolina wouldn’t complete its ballot count until next Thursday, Nov. 12. We also learned Wednesday that Nevada, which wasn’t going to provide an update until Thursday morning, would release some numbers Wednesday due to immense public interest; that Wednesday dump didn’t happen, though.

What we are learning from Nevada is not to expect a final vote tally until Nov. 12.

Trending

A possible explanation:

So it is possible they’ll call the state before then.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: ballot countClark CountyelectionNevadaNov. 12