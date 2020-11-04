While we anxiously keep our eye on a number of states, we’re hearing a report from Charles Duncan that North Carolina — which is still “too close to call” — might not report the result of 117,000 outstanding absentee ballots until Nov. 12 — meaning the state could hold up the presidential election as well as Senate races.

They’re on the calendar for Nov. 12.

So it could be another week before we get a final count from North Carolina?

 

