While we anxiously keep our eye on a number of states, we’re hearing a report from Charles Duncan that North Carolina — which is still “too close to call” — might not report the result of 117,000 outstanding absentee ballots until Nov. 12 — meaning the state could hold up the presidential election as well as Senate races.

Sounds like it will be Nov. 12 before we get results from those 117k outstanding absentee ballots in #NorthCarolina — and we may not be able to call the close elections for president and Senate until then. — charles duncan (@duncanreporting) November 4, 2020

this is from the director at the North Carolina State Board of Elections — charles duncan (@duncanreporting) November 4, 2020

The State Board of Elections said Wednesday that those meetings to count absentee ballots by law had to be scheduled before the election, and most of them are on the calendar for Nov. 12. — charles duncan (@duncanreporting) November 4, 2020

They’re on the calendar for Nov. 12.

Bottom line from NC Board of Elections Director -looks like the numbers in NC won’t change until at least Nov 12. 117k outstanding absentee ballots but unclear how many will actually come back etc. https://t.co/kqG6tWEMIc — Tim Boyum (@TimBoyumTV) November 4, 2020

No resolution in one of the top swing states until after Veteran’s Day? https://t.co/tIpaF2UhFu — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) November 4, 2020

Trump up 77,000 now, so if all they are waiting for are the absentee ballots, Biden would need to win 97,000 of them, or 82.9%, which isn't happening. — @InsightAccounting (@InsightAcctng) November 4, 2020

So it could be another week before we get a final count from North Carolina?