This morning, Nevada elections officials announced that they wouldn’t be making any announcements about vote totals until 9 a.m. Thursday.

"With Nevada elections results too close to call the morning after Election Day, there is going to be a one-day pause in the releasing of any new vote totals." This is getting ridiculous. https://t.co/XU5JqrnrFl

However, due to immense public interest in who the next president will be, officials are now promising “a fairly large update” sometime Wednesday:

UPDATE: The Secretary of State’s office has now decided that they will release more election results later today due to "interest in Nevada." https://t.co/eOzyru0OtF https://t.co/ra0ZRA2QyI

KLAS in Las Vegas reports:

Although Nevada officials said early Wednesday that no new election results would be released until 9 a.m. on Nov. 5, the Secretary of State’s office is now saying more results will be released Wednesday afternoon.

“Obviously, there’s a lot of interest in how the vote is going in Nevada and we recognize that,” Deputy Secretary of State for Elections, Wayne Thorley, told 8 News Now. “We will have a fairly large update hopefully later today which again get us even closer to final unofficial election results.”

He said the original plan was to release updated results in the morning because every time the state receives results from Clark County, it takes staff away from counting ballots. Thorley said he recognizes there is high interest.