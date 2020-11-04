The Biden campaign said that Joe Biden would have an announcement to make around 4 p.m., and Biden did indeed emerge from his basement to call for unity and essentially declare victory, saying, “When the count is finished, we believe we will be the winners.”

And that was all we’ll be hearing from Biden Wednesday:

And CNN’s Brian Stelter is upset that members of the Trump campaign aren’t taking questions:

