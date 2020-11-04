This is disappointing but not much of a surprise. Decision Desk HQ and CNN are both calling Michigan and its 16 electoral votes for Joe Biden just minutes after Biden gave a short speech saying that he believed he would win when all the votes were tallied.

Decision Desk HQ Projects Biden (D) Has Won The State Of MI And Its 16 Electoral Votes Race Called At 11-04 04:19 PM All Results: https://t.co/P8otcaDgvj — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 4, 2020

NEW: CNN Projects Biden will win Michigan — Jeremy Herb (@jeremyherb) November 4, 2020

CNN projecting Biden winning Michigan. Huge projection. — frates (@frates) November 4, 2020

CNN: Michigan for Biden. — John M. Donnelly (@johnmdonnelly) November 4, 2020

NBC News too:

MSNBC just called Michigan for Biden, which potentially gets him to 270 if he holds onto Arizona and Nevada. No other network joining this projection — HowardKurtz (@HowardKurtz) November 4, 2020