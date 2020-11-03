As Twitchy reported, on Monday, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro tweeted, “If all the votes are added up in PA, Trump is going to lose.” That seemed shady, but on Election Day, people noticed that Shapiro tweeted out assistance for those with questions about voting, directing them to call the Pennsylvania Dems Voter Assistance Hotline — not state election officials.

Need help with your mail in ballot, finding out where to vote, or something else? Call the @PADems Voter Assistance Hotline. Someone will answer and help you out. Call 1-833-PA-VOTES pic.twitter.com/Jf9KfLtNRI — Josh Shapiro (@JoshShapiroPA) November 3, 2020

Seriously? — Paul S (@PaulJst4fun) November 3, 2020

REPORT: The #Pennsylvania Attorney General Has Been Encouraging People With Voting Questions To Contact The States #Democrat Party Instead Of State Elections Officials. https://t.co/0hqyjMTrab — John Basham 🇺🇲 (@JohnBasham) November 3, 2020

They don’t even pretend anymore do they — Inappropriate chump (@inappropriate76) November 3, 2020

That is unacceptable!!! — Emily Calbert 🇺🇸 (@emily_calbert) November 3, 2020

Wow- someone should file election tampering charges against @JoshShapiroPA . — susan price (@sbprice) November 3, 2020

Not even hiding his fraud. — RebekahLeigh (@RebekahLeigh79) November 4, 2020

Shameless — Edwardo Moto (@edwardo_mota) November 3, 2020

Unreal — Janet Schmidt (@JanetSc78518570) November 3, 2020

Oh hell NO! — Lynne Shaw (@LynneRshaw) November 3, 2020

This is voter tampering. He needs to be removed from office — Erick Gooder (@erickpgooder) November 3, 2020

How is that even legal. It’s like he is inviting challenges to the #PA election results. — Tommy Jefferson (@1776Tommy) November 3, 2020

This is the PA Election Hotline for all voters: Call: 1-877-868-3772 PA Department of State You can find more information https://t.co/oDRwfjqoBE — Lux In Tenebris (@wolvesofhades) November 3, 2020

We are doing our best to believe this will be an honest election but the Dems are up to their old dirty tricks. — [email protected] (@stovr1684) November 3, 2020

Yeah, from his campaign account! He's on the ballot too! — PoliticalSkeptic717 (@skeptic717) November 3, 2020

