As Twitchy reported, on Monday, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro tweeted, “If all the votes are added up in PA, Trump is going to lose.” That seemed shady, but on Election Day, people noticed that Shapiro tweeted out assistance for those with questions about voting, directing them to call the Pennsylvania Dems Voter Assistance Hotline — not state election officials.

