Bernie Sanders is going all-in with Black Lives Matter. In a tweet Wednesday, he pronounced the police officers who shot and killed Walter Wallace Jr. in Philadelphia murderers and called for them to be arrested, investigated, and prosecuted for not getting him the medical attention he needed. Things will be better once Joe Biden is president and a social worker is dispatched to deal with a man threatening people with a knife.

Why didn’t the police just shoot him in the leg as Joe Biden suggested?

NBC 10 in Philadelphia reports:

He was arrested in March after he allegedly threatened his child’s mother over the phone, saying “I’ll shoot you and that house up.”

In 2019, he was charged with resisting arrest by “kicking the windows and door panels of a police patrol car.”

In 2016, during a robbery, he allegedly grabbed a woman by the neck and held what she believed to be a gun to her head, according to court records.

In 2013, Wallace’s mother had a protective order against him which he allegedly violated when he “threw water in her face and punched her in the face” and “threatened to return and shoot” her, according to court records.

He was also an aspiring rapper.

