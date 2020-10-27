This editor did a lot of posts on Mitt Romney’s rallies back in 2012, and they were well-attended. We all know how that turned out, though, so we’re not setting our hopes on rally attendance: If we were, President Trump would have it in the bag and then some, even if most polls show him trailing Joe Biden.

Still, with only a week to go and Biden popping up out of his basement sporadically to make in-person appearances, it’s hard not to notice the enthusiasm gap. We realize he’s doing his thing to show that he’s being responsible and social distancing, making reporters and voters sit in white circles on the ground, but this video of Biden’s long walk to the podium in Warm Springs, Ga., really shows what a Biden rally looks like; normally, we only see the podium and the American flag banner behind it.

Joe Biden walks to the podium here in Warm Springs, GA pic.twitter.com/x1dneI24Iy — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) October 27, 2020

Is that giant thing a teleprompter? We can’t tell from this angle, but we wouldn’t doubt it.

Biden is speaking to the media? The tape circles are ridiculous. — David Morgan (@StarCoreOne02) October 27, 2020

Joe Biden is popular in some circles. https://t.co/e9Txplqh6B — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) October 27, 2020

Looks like a garden club meeting… — Anthony Miller (@Tonytiger75) October 27, 2020

The teeming masses. — Michael Andrews (@Michael76170684) October 27, 2020

There were more people in the waiting room of the Sonoran Quest blood draw/labs office I was in this morning. — Fred Mongenel III (@Fred1Boot) October 27, 2020

So awkward! Plus only 3 or 4 people in the circles clapped because the rest of the circles hold the press pool who travel with him. Why does he need them there when they can’t even ask questions? It’s so odd to spend the $ flying to states for events like these. — Gracie Love (@WeNeed2Laugh) October 27, 2020

Nothing says huge campaign event like walking past a campfire pit on the way to stage. — Peter Kujawa (@peter_kujawa) October 27, 2020

The circles absolutely irk me on some sort of physiological level, I feel imprisoned just looking at them. — Doff (@Doffx) October 27, 2020

At least his rallies aren’t some potential super-spreader event, as Amy Coney Barrett’s swearing-in ceremony was, according to CNN.

The circles look so silly. They can still set the chairs 6 feet apart without needing the circles. 🤦‍♀️ — 🌺ProtectCivilLiberties🇺🇸🕊 (@LSmom9) October 27, 2020

36 circles, to be exact. I counted!! — Roamin Christian (@RoaminChristian) October 27, 2020

I like when he does that little jog-walk to let us know that he's still in tip top shape. — Z-Twig (@ztwiig) October 27, 2020

I’m amused at the little 4-step run/jog he always does when approaching a podium. He’s so energetic and full of vim and vigor! — Dan N (@5forfighting) October 27, 2020

This is sub-@JebBush level energy — NOT Receiving Calls From the SDNY Timothy (@realTimothyC) October 27, 2020

God damn the place is rocking !!!! — Shane Flannagan 🇺🇸 🎃 (@shaneflannagan) October 27, 2020

You can really feel the energy! Dozens of screaming fans. Very moving. — The Reactionary Imperative (@theeternalright) October 27, 2020

Powerful — Fashion Blogger (@fashismnow) October 27, 2020

We’re not sure about those polls that have him 20 points ahead, but it will be amazing if he wins only because he had the media do his campaigning for him 24/7 while he did events like these.

