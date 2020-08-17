Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich was supposed to be a big “get” for the Democratic National Convention — he’s a Republican, after all. That fact that he’d passed pro-life legislation and was getting way more speaking time than a Democrat like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ticked off a lot of Democrats, but apparently he had something important to say.

In case no one got his point that America is at a crossroads, Kasich filmed his bit at a literal crossroads. Get it?

John Kasich is literally at a crossroads. pic.twitter.com/DDEDTSDzjr — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) August 18, 2020

It's the political version of a bad dad joke. https://t.co/iTR806ulsO — Ginger Gibson (@GingerGibson) August 18, 2020

Is that a crossroad? – Looks more like an exit.. pic.twitter.com/UkmlSSgCwU — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) August 18, 2020

Kasich doing his bit standing at a literal crossroads is so John Kasich. — David S. Bernstein (@dbernstein) August 18, 2020

Holy shit. John Kasich was actually standing at a crossroads. — United for the People 💛🥁 (@people4kam) August 18, 2020

BREAKING: JOHN KASICH STANDING AT A LITERAL CROSSROADS, SAYING "AMERICA IS AT A CROSSROADS" #DNC2020 — Charlotte Alter (@CharlotteAlter) August 18, 2020

Whoever decided to put John Kasich in the middle of a literal crossroads, I thank you for the quality entertainment and much needed laugh. #DNC2020 — Juliet Dale (@julietdale18) August 18, 2020

Mark my words… John Kasich’s “America is literally at a crossroads right now” segment is going to become a meme by tomorrow. I can feel it 😂 #DemocraticConvention — Maria J. 🚗 (@mjuliana32) August 18, 2020

John Kasich was afraid that the "crossroads" metaphor would be too subtle without a visual #DNC pic.twitter.com/MGvLzvQbsD — Bee-dub-Tee (@erewinweik) August 18, 2020

I like that the @DNC is symbolizing their deal with @JohnKasich with him standing at a crossroad. Making deals with old white dudes at crossroads always goes well. — Tim "pronounce it like the peanut butter cup" Reis (@hotsosreis) August 18, 2020

I can’t stop laughing John Kasich at a crossroads is the best part of the convention so far pic.twitter.com/rKw5Z6MDqt — zy (@zymenez) August 18, 2020

John Kasich standing at a crossroads really ups the PBS pledge drive vibes — Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) August 18, 2020

I'm glad John Kasich was actually, physically standing at a crossroads just in case we didn't get the metaphor. — Collin Yourbs (@CollinYourbs) August 18, 2020

Wow, John Kasich standing at a literal "crossroads" in a field somewhere in Ohio. Stunning and historic — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) August 18, 2020

🇺🇸 John Kasich giving a shout out to Britney's iconic film Crossroads in his speech! #DemConvention pic.twitter.com/E040tY2ecq — ꧁ ísntdαvєσnє ꧂ (@IsntDaveOne) August 18, 2020

Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich standing at the crossroads was a missed opportunity. He could have had appeared with Bone Thugs N Harmony and have them perform “Tha Crossroads.” They’re from #Cleveland after all. #DemocraticNationalConvention — BrakktonBooker (@brakktonbooker) August 18, 2020

John Kasich is so popular already, I can only imagine what the crossroads video will do to convince voters who can't pay rent next month. https://t.co/6apdVuFQBF — Justine Barron (@jewstein3000) August 18, 2020

Just like John Kasich I stand at a crossroads every night of quarantine pic.twitter.com/anRVZk8ls9 — Melissa Rule (@melissamrule) August 18, 2020

I legitimately did a spit take to see John Kasich at a literal crossroads. — The Notorious CPL and His Lonely Hearts Club Band (@ChrisPeleoLazar) August 18, 2020

John Kasich, standing at a literal crossroads, the least subtle man in America. #DemocraticConvention — Dan Tobin (@dantobinTheBlah) August 18, 2020

Oh, no…John Kasich says America is at a crossroads…standing at a crossroad. If Robert Johnson passes by with a guitar, beware #DemConvention2020 — Tim Farley (@MorningBriefing) August 18, 2020

OMG JOHN KASICH LITERALLY STANDING AT A CROSSROAD SAYING AMERICA IS AT A CROSSROADS, SATIRE IS DEAD pic.twitter.com/1iJDoWD35j — Alex Peter (@LolOverruled) August 18, 2020

John Kasich is at a crossroads, wondering, are you gonna finish that grilled cheese sandwich — Alex Sayf Cummings🌹 (@akbarjenkins) August 18, 2020

John Kasich really managed to hit it out of the park with that move.

