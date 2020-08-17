Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich was supposed to be a big “get” for the Democratic National Convention — he’s a Republican, after all. That fact that he’d passed pro-life legislation and was getting way more speaking time than a Democrat like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ticked off a lot of Democrats, but apparently he had something important to say.
In case no one got his point that America is at a crossroads, Kasich filmed his bit at a literal crossroads. Get it?
John Kasich is literally at a crossroads. pic.twitter.com/DDEDTSDzjr
— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) August 18, 2020
It's the political version of a bad dad joke. https://t.co/iTR806ulsO
— Ginger Gibson (@GingerGibson) August 18, 2020
Is that a crossroad? – Looks more like an exit.. pic.twitter.com/UkmlSSgCwU
— Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) August 18, 2020
Kasich doing his bit standing at a literal crossroads is so John Kasich.
— David S. Bernstein (@dbernstein) August 18, 2020
Holy shit. John Kasich was actually standing at a crossroads.
— United for the People 💛🥁 (@people4kam) August 18, 2020
BREAKING: JOHN KASICH STANDING AT A LITERAL CROSSROADS, SAYING "AMERICA IS AT A CROSSROADS" #DNC2020
— Charlotte Alter (@CharlotteAlter) August 18, 2020
Whoever decided to put John Kasich in the middle of a literal crossroads, I thank you for the quality entertainment and much needed laugh. #DNC2020
— Juliet Dale (@julietdale18) August 18, 2020
Mark my words… John Kasich’s “America is literally at a crossroads right now” segment is going to become a meme by tomorrow. I can feel it 😂 #DemocraticConvention
— Maria J. 🚗 (@mjuliana32) August 18, 2020
John Kasich was afraid that the "crossroads" metaphor would be too subtle without a visual #DNC pic.twitter.com/MGvLzvQbsD
— Bee-dub-Tee (@erewinweik) August 18, 2020
I like that the @DNC is symbolizing their deal with @JohnKasich with him standing at a crossroad. Making deals with old white dudes at crossroads always goes well.
— Tim "pronounce it like the peanut butter cup" Reis (@hotsosreis) August 18, 2020
I can’t stop laughing John Kasich at a crossroads is the best part of the convention so far pic.twitter.com/rKw5Z6MDqt
— zy (@zymenez) August 18, 2020
John Kasich standing at a crossroads really ups the PBS pledge drive vibes
— Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) August 18, 2020
I'm glad John Kasich was actually, physically standing at a crossroads just in case we didn't get the metaphor.
— Collin Yourbs (@CollinYourbs) August 18, 2020
Wow, John Kasich standing at a literal "crossroads" in a field somewhere in Ohio. Stunning and historic
— Michael Tracey (@mtracey) August 18, 2020
🇺🇸 John Kasich giving a shout out to Britney's iconic film Crossroads in his speech! #DemConvention pic.twitter.com/E040tY2ecq
— ꧁ ísntdαvєσnє ꧂ (@IsntDaveOne) August 18, 2020
Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich standing at the crossroads was a missed opportunity.
He could have had appeared with Bone Thugs N Harmony and have them perform “Tha Crossroads.”
They’re from #Cleveland after all. #DemocraticNationalConvention
— BrakktonBooker (@brakktonbooker) August 18, 2020
John Kasich is so popular already, I can only imagine what the crossroads video will do to convince voters who can't pay rent next month. https://t.co/6apdVuFQBF
— Justine Barron (@jewstein3000) August 18, 2020
Just like John Kasich I stand at a crossroads every night of quarantine pic.twitter.com/anRVZk8ls9
— Melissa Rule (@melissamrule) August 18, 2020
I legitimately did a spit take to see John Kasich at a literal crossroads.
— The Notorious CPL and His Lonely Hearts Club Band (@ChrisPeleoLazar) August 18, 2020
John Kasich, standing at a literal crossroads, the least subtle man in America. #DemocraticConvention
— Dan Tobin (@dantobinTheBlah) August 18, 2020
Oh, no…John Kasich says America is at a crossroads…standing at a crossroad. If Robert Johnson passes by with a guitar, beware #DemConvention2020
— Tim Farley (@MorningBriefing) August 18, 2020
OMG JOHN KASICH LITERALLY STANDING AT A CROSSROAD SAYING AMERICA IS AT A CROSSROADS, SATIRE IS DEAD pic.twitter.com/1iJDoWD35j
— Alex Peter (@LolOverruled) August 18, 2020
John Kasich is at a crossroads, wondering, are you gonna finish that grilled cheese sandwich
— Alex Sayf Cummings🌹 (@akbarjenkins) August 18, 2020
John Kasich really managed to hit it out of the park with that move.
