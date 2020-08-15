We’d have to check her timeline to be sure because we’re not certain that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez didn’t express a similar concern when the National Association of Letter Carriers — made up of government employees we entrust with our mail — heartily endorsed Joe Biden for president, warning that the “survival” of the U.S. Postal Service was in jeopardy if President Trump was reelected, seeing as he’s “going around literally with tractor-trailers picking up mailboxes,” according to Biden, supposedly so people can’t vote by mail.

Ocasio-Cortez is concerned, however, with the New York Police Benevolent Association endorsing President Trump; after all, these are “enforcement arms of the state with lethal weapons.” So what exactly is she trying to say here? Fellow squad member Rep. Ayanna Pressley is encouraging unrest in the streets to continue until Trump and the GOP are held accountable.

NYPD union endorsed Trump. I’m sure this is part of their neighborhood outreach plan. Also, does anyone else see a potential problem with police unions – enforcement arms of the state with lethal weapons – promoting “preferred” candidates for office or is that just me? https://t.co/UlmigAuedh — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 15, 2020

It's not just you. There are lots of other stupid people out there. — I didn't vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) August 15, 2020

I agree. Unions shouldn't be able to support politicians. Especially mandatory unions. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) August 15, 2020

That, and police unions are not “enforcement arms of the state.” — Ryan Pierce (@RyanPierceAZ) August 15, 2020

Now do USPS union endorsements. — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) August 15, 2020

Does anyone else see a potential problem with the USPS – responsible for the security and delivery of our mail-in ballots – promoting “preferred” candidates for office or is that just me? — Courtney Holland🇺🇸 (@hollandcourtney) August 15, 2020

"does anyone else see a potential problem with teachers unions – educational arms of the state with the ability to politically influence small children – promoting “preferred” candidates for office or is that just me?" — Peaceful Protest Beard (@llcthecableguy) August 15, 2020

Everytime this woman opens her mouth, she reveals her ignorance – of history and of human nature. New York, I pity you. But then, you elected her. — Tea Party Barbie (@laurahollis61) August 15, 2020

Aw yeh it’s suddenly bad when unions are against you huh!? — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) August 15, 2020

Once again @AOC displays for all the world what authoritarian dictators liberals want to be. You are simply not allowed to disagree with them. — Identifies as wearing invisible mask EricD 🇺🇲 (@TheMotleyMind) August 15, 2020

Why is it a problem? — Frontier Brian (@FrontierBrian) August 15, 2020

Because they carry guns and will use them if you vote against their preferred candidate, duh.

It’s definitely just you 🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪 — Kimberly Dugan 🇺🇸 (@thedivakim) August 15, 2020

It’s just you. — tina ritz (@ritz_tinam) August 15, 2020

It’s just you. — William Mullin (@wjmullin) August 15, 2020

So what you're saying is unions for the right people, but not all people. 🤔 — Justin (@oldheadstyle) August 15, 2020

I feel very confident that police unions have endorsed @TheDemocrats in the past without D’s expressing widespread concern — Bo Bromhal (@BoBromhal) August 15, 2020

❤️ to see you uncomfortable — seattlemom (@momnseattle) August 15, 2020

You wouldn’t believe — by which we mean you would believe — how many people in the comments distrust the police and share AOC’s fear that they’re going to act as Trump’s enforcers now.

