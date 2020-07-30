New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was certainly trolling the president when he pitched in to paint Black Lives Matter in huge yellow letters on Fifth Avenue in front of Trump Tower, but that was the second mural in the city; the first one was painted on Fulton Street in Brooklyn, and de Blasio declared that the block would become pedestrian-only for the summer, apparently to preserve the mural from tire tracks.

If you want to know what de Blasio’s doing about the uptick in homicides in the city, he’s out painting another Black Lives Matter mural, this one in Queens.

He’d also said that he was going to rename a street in each borough to honor Black Lives Matter, but we’re not sure how that project’s going.

Khristina Narizhnaya and Julia Marsh report:

Mayor Bill de Blasio rolled up his shirtsleeves to paint another Black Lives Matter mural on a city street Thursday, but offered no solutions to tackle rising crime as 10 more New Yorkers were shot in The Bronx, Manhattan and Brooklyn in just the last two days.

The mural painting was the only public event on Hizzoner’s public schedule Thursday aside from his daily press briefing where he failed to even mention the 10 people shot in eight incidents across the city Tuesday and Wednesday.

The mayor sure does love his murals.

Trending

Portland’s Ted Wheeler and Seattle’s Jenny Durkan are doing their best to claim the title.

Painting Black Lives Matter on streets seems to be his solution to the crime problem in the city.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bill De BlasioBlack lives matterhomicidemuralQueensshootings