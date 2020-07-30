New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was certainly trolling the president when he pitched in to paint Black Lives Matter in huge yellow letters on Fifth Avenue in front of Trump Tower, but that was the second mural in the city; the first one was painted on Fulton Street in Brooklyn, and de Blasio declared that the block would become pedestrian-only for the summer, apparently to preserve the mural from tire tracks.

If you want to know what de Blasio’s doing about the uptick in homicides in the city, he’s out painting another Black Lives Matter mural, this one in Queens.

Mayor Bill de Blasio helped paint a new Black Lives Matter mural in front of the Family Court on Jamaica Avenue in Queens Thursday afternoon. https://t.co/tVTmmg1n7r — amNewYork (@amNewYork) July 30, 2020

He’d also said that he was going to rename a street in each borough to honor Black Lives Matter, but we’re not sure how that project’s going.

De Blasio paints another Black Lives Matter mural, as shootings plague NYC https://t.co/6a6e20VmMA pic.twitter.com/J4uGumoeCJ — New York Post (@nypost) July 30, 2020

Khristina Narizhnaya and Julia Marsh report:

Mayor Bill de Blasio rolled up his shirtsleeves to paint another Black Lives Matter mural on a city street Thursday, but offered no solutions to tackle rising crime as 10 more New Yorkers were shot in The Bronx, Manhattan and Brooklyn in just the last two days. … The mural painting was the only public event on Hizzoner’s public schedule Thursday aside from his daily press briefing where he failed to even mention the 10 people shot in eight incidents across the city Tuesday and Wednesday.

The mayor sure does love his murals.

De Blasio ruined one of the greatest cities in the world. NYC is a great city but it’s returning to its form of the 70-80s a heaping trash pile. Get him out of there. NYC thrived during the Giuliani and Bloomberg Era. — Michael Mangiarelli (@MangFS22) July 30, 2020

Not as if he has any mayor stuff to do now that he has solved all the problems of New York City. — FallingDebris (@VolatileAmine) July 30, 2020

Well, NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio hasn't got anything better to do since he can't even run the city he's been charged with running. — Daniel Haug (@hauda01) July 30, 2020

He campaigned on removing horse drawn carriages in NYC. He's not a serious person and has no ability to handle real problems. — Scrapdog (@Scrapdog4) July 30, 2020

This is his only priority these days! His commander & chief wife ordered him to do it and that’s it — erdlier (@bklyngal196) July 30, 2020

If he doesn’t he’ll have to sleep on the couch. 😂 — SniffsSuspiciously (@silencedalot) July 30, 2020

He just doesn’t get it. Never will. Nothing upstairs. The city is burning and @NYCMayor does paint by number. @barrymosk — Staceylgm (@staceylgm5) July 30, 2020

That should finally stop the shootings. — Howard Kenworthy (@hkenworthy) July 30, 2020

People ask for real change from their mayor. This dude does paints a mural. — Smack Q. Broderick (@DrDinofoot) July 30, 2020

As real estate plummets. — Steven Gilchrist (@TheSGilchrist) July 30, 2020

The only thing the worst mayor of all time has done is unite the left and right in agreement. Nobody is worse than @NYCMayor @BilldeBlasio. NOBODY! — 2-ply Hefty Bag (@2plyheftybag) July 30, 2020

Portland’s Ted Wheeler and Seattle’s Jenny Durkan are doing their best to claim the title.

DiBlasio you were elected to be the mayor, not a propagandist. — Ronald Raffle (@RonaldRaffle) July 30, 2020

Yo, DeBlasio, why don't you paint Make America Great Again in front of your house? Inspirational. — Miriam Marino (@MiriamMarino1) July 30, 2020

It's illegal to use tax payers money for political statements and it's racist to claim that only specific lives matter — Arnold k (@k_arnold_k) July 30, 2020

Damm, I was going to comment but all the insults about this moron are already here . — aarodd (@Aaronro36058330) July 30, 2020

Clown mayor — Greg Margolis (@gmargolis6) July 30, 2020

More strain on taxpayers. A goddamn disgrace. — Combine Overwatch (@OurBenefactors) July 30, 2020

Resign. Other than some comic relief you are useless. — Mary Alvarez 🇺🇸 (@MaryAlv60196540) July 30, 2020

Yep. That’ll fix it. No more racism. Idiot. — Bobby Stewart (@bstew5976) July 30, 2020

Painting Black Lives Matter on streets seems to be his solution to the crime problem in the city.

