So it’s perfectly OK for thousands of protesters (and rioters) to fill the streets downtown every night for two months, but Portland City Commissioner Chloe Eudaly says that the fence the feds have put up around the federal courthouse to keep it from being burned down is blocking a bike lane or something, and the city intends to fine the federal government $500 for every 15 minutes the fence obstructs the street.

In Portland, federal law enforcement put up fencing to protect the federal courthouse from rioters. Now the city is fining the federal government $500 every 15 minutes until it comes down. From @FoxNews https://t.co/vlHG2aUfeU pic.twitter.com/yvB9OnvNn6 — Byron York (@ByronYork) July 30, 2020

Dear Portland, I want to update you on our federal occupation, explain the steps that we have taken as a city, and share what our state legislature and federal delegation are doing to address this unconstitutional federal aggression against our city. — Commissioner Eudaly (@ChloeEudalyPDX) July 28, 2020

We are assessing the maximum fine of $500 for every 15 minutes the fence obstructs our street, & we are investigating other legal remedies. Typically, we would send a maintenance crew or contractor to remove such an obstruction, but I will not send workers into harm's way. — Commissioner Eudaly (@ChloeEudalyPDX) July 28, 2020

Harm’s way? We thought this was a non-violent protest. Oh wait, she’s afraid city workers will be endangered if they approach the federal agents.

Yes, I am afraid to direct workers to do their job and enforce our laws against the federal government—I hope that gives everyone reading this pause. As of yesterday, the federal government owes us $192,000 and counting. We intend to collect. — Commissioner Eudaly (@ChloeEudalyPDX) July 28, 2020

Yeah, good luck with that.

I'm pretty sure the cost of posting federal officers to do what state and local leaders refuse to do is more expensive. Perhaps Trump should send Portland an invoice. https://t.co/y8kknRbNQD — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) July 30, 2020

Good luck collecting that fine — Fonzi (@DrunkJedi1) July 30, 2020

Local businesses should sue the city for lack of protection. They pay taxes and are getting nothing in return from leaders of Portland — EJG (@EJGSH) July 30, 2020

Wait until the Feds send Portland a bill for protecting the courthouse without local help. — Tealkra 🇺🇸 ⚓ (@tealkra) July 30, 2020

Cut off all federal monies to Oregon. — Paul Wojcicki (@PWojcicki) July 30, 2020

Yeah, they aren’t gonna see a dime of this stunt. — pleaseplaybaseball (@blakespop) July 30, 2020

Time to send the city a bill for medical expenses for law enforcement employees injured by the riots and then include any costs of dispersal methods- tear gas, etc. — Pete Oren (@iu77bu81) July 30, 2020

That's got to be a joke. And they're asking for bailouts. They can forget that. — Purnell E. Johnson, Sr., JD (@Elsworth1216) July 30, 2020

The fed gov can just send Portland the bill for having to bring in more officers to do the job Portland police should be doing. I'm pretty sure it will be a larger amount than the bike lane fine. — Kevin Garrigan (@GariganKevin) July 30, 2020

When will they fine the peaceful protestors for not having the required permit. — Albert (@alhic215) July 30, 2020

Gotta get as much federal money as possible before they hopefully get cut off. — cslimfu (@cslimfu) July 30, 2020

Perhaps the chief meter maid of Portland, Commissioner Chloe Eudaly plans on "booting" the fence to collect? — Tim Sawyer (@tzsawyer) July 30, 2020

Good luck collecting it, lol. — I❤️AZ (@loreelmel) July 30, 2020

Good, then let the federal government charge the city for damage to the federal courthouse — Detuex (@ddtrn7) July 30, 2020

I’m not a city official, but I seem to recall something about easements and shared boundaries. In that case, erecting a barrier along such easement (for the sake of protecting an asset) would probably stand up in court. — @wood (@richardatwood) July 30, 2020

Stop the flow of federal funds to Portland now. City officials appear to have been stricken by mad cow disease. — Scott Lehner (@scoleh) July 30, 2020

I want to see her try to collect. — pMikey (@pMikeypp) July 30, 2020

The council is complicit with the rioters trying to burn down the federal building. — Michael W. Chapman (@ChapmanCNSNews) July 30, 2020

Good luck with all that. — Sabrina (@SabrinaNC10) July 30, 2020

How stupid can government be? This stupid. — Viking65 🇺🇸 🦅 ♠️ (@WhistlersRidge) July 30, 2020

How much time did this person waste adding up the bill?

Constitution's supremacy clause be damned, right? #PortlandRiots — Richard Viguerie (@RichardViguerie) July 30, 2020

😂😂😂 clowns 🤡 🤡🤡 — Ramzi Haddad 🇺🇸 (@ramziihaddad) July 30, 2020

Let it burn then — Crash (@Boognish12) July 30, 2020

Ah … and exactly how will Portland collect? This is just a political stunt of the worst sort, underscoring that Portland City Council led by Mayor Ted Wheeler are siding with the rioters who seek to hurt federal law enforcement and destroy federal property. — John Frank (@John_Frank1954) July 30, 2020

Let them burn the federal building down but make it clear we will not rebuild it and if anyone on Portlandia has needs of federal services like the post office, they can drive to Idaho where federal buildings are respected — Una Perrson 🥇 (@FiggFrankie) July 30, 2020

They are counting on a Dem victory so they can get funds to clean up the mess they've allowed. — Deplorable Virginian (@AylettRussell) July 30, 2020

Can't wait for the personal injury lawsuits against PDX from law enforcement. That will be in the hundreds of millions. Do the math. — T-witter is a Lefty Only Soapbox (@Clankster1) July 30, 2020

Portland is an insane asylum. — T.C. Gowan 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 E Pluribus Unum! (@teeisme1) July 30, 2020

It really is.

