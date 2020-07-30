So it’s perfectly OK for thousands of protesters (and rioters) to fill the streets downtown every night for two months, but Portland City Commissioner Chloe Eudaly says that the fence the feds have put up around the federal courthouse to keep it from being burned down is blocking a bike lane or something, and the city intends to fine the federal government $500 for every 15 minutes the fence obstructs the street.

Harm’s way? We thought this was a non-violent protest. Oh wait, she’s afraid city workers will be endangered if they approach the federal agents.

Yeah, good luck with that.

How much time did this person waste adding up the bill?

It really is.

