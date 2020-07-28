Finally, something this editor has been calling for finally happened. As Twitchy reported, an AP reporter spent the weekend with U.S. Marshals inside the federal courthouse in Portland and got a taste of the mostly peaceful protests from the point of view of the feds: mortar fire, fireworks, flares, frozen water bottles, lasers, and concrete were just a sample of the things hurled at the building in an attempt to break in or burn it down.

As we’ve said, the media — those brave enough to send crews into the mostly peaceful protests — prefer human interest stories on the human PR campaigns that are the Wall of Moms in their yellow shirts, the Wall of Dads in their orange shirts, or the Wall of Vets.

On Tuesday, NBC News posted, without comment, video of one of those moms, a single mother who claims she’s sleep-deprived because she has to come down to the courthouse every night and yell at the federal agents because black lives matter. Maybe she could tell the “2-cent ninja” shielding her to tell his friends that their continued efforts to set fire to the building aren’t doing anything for the Black Lives Matter movement.

“Black Lives Matter. That’s why we’re here … I’m a mom, and I heard George when he called out ‘mama.’ That’s why I’m here.” A Portland mother explains why she continues to protest. pic.twitter.com/MTgjz3fcYP — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 28, 2020

Don't you just love it when an AWFL makes Black Lives Matter all about her? https://t.co/n47dh6r5qQ — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 28, 2020

AWFL — affluent white female liberal — is pronounced just like it looks.

All the other AWFLs in the comments with #Biden2020 and #ResistTrump in their Twitter bios cheering on. You hate to see it. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 28, 2020

How sad is it that she needs a bodyguard to exercise her 1st Amendment rights? — Wall of Vets CO (@VetsWallCO) July 28, 2020

And the simp guard ugh — Ken Ungian (@YeahKenny) July 28, 2020

Who is the 2-cent ninja next to her? — All Lives Matter (@PedroLo79417347) July 28, 2020

Comic relief?

I can't stop laughing at the skinny jeans hipster with his blue shield and bestest LARP costume — 🦅being Ernest T.* (@speltritesumx) July 28, 2020

I get the community theatrics but what's the mime acting out? — Stiles Bitchley ✫✫ (@WeWhoDieSaluteU) July 28, 2020

What a lunatic. Most people don't get that upset, even for their own relatives. — Nick (@Nick78444174) July 28, 2020

And then her bratty kids tried to burn it down WITH cops inside when your cameras shut off — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) July 28, 2020

Go home and parent, lady. Your kid needs you more than any protest. — Julie (@JulieLvsPACKERS) July 28, 2020

Honest question. Why are you yelling at federal authorities when they had absolutely nothing to do with Mr. Floyd? Seriously – what is your objective? News? Internet sensation? — Steven Marlow (@steven_marlow) July 28, 2020

It looks like she is able to stand there and yell at the federal officers. No one is stopping her nor attacking her. The problem comes when people on HER side of the fence attack the people on the other side of the fence. Hope she stayed long enough to see it. — CS (@gopg8r) July 28, 2020

This justifies fire bombing a federal building, how? — Senpai 3:16 🇺🇸 🚁 (@Senpai_316) July 28, 2020

It’s just graffiti.

What exactly are they doing to support BLM? — A Timeless Flight (@miller2275) July 28, 2020

Being living riot shields. They stand in the front, so when other rioters throw molotovs and the cops are forced to retaliate they scream "They're attacking peaceful moms!" Antifa's goal is to trigger a lethal response from the feds so they can seem like victims. — Sandu Monsta – Sunshine (@ProfessorSponge) July 28, 2020

Black lives matter. I support that. But why still protesting? What are the demands for change? Why destroy our cities? I don’t get it. — Monica Becker (@beckermbabe) July 28, 2020

So she can't stand in the street and say Black Lives Matter? But what did she just do? So who has stopped anyone from SAYING anything? — David Kniceley (@DavieBroy) July 28, 2020

White Liberals: I can't stand in the street saying "Black Lives Matter" . . . while standing in the street saying "Black Lives Matter." — Coronavirus bored (@Lance250774) July 28, 2020

She's there because she can't stand in the street and say black lives matter? Hell, right now that's the ONLY thing you can say and not get attacked. Sometimes even that's not good enough. This hasn't been about George Flloyd for weeks. — QuinnJo (@quinnjodevon) July 28, 2020

Terrorists screaming at agents protecting a federal courthouse makes absolutely zero sense, this has gone so far off the rails it’s laughable — Curtis Evans (@chewokid) July 28, 2020

Looks like Portland's problems start at home. — Systemic Autism (@art_bax) July 28, 2020

A lady who was not able to raise her children well and now seeks to be relevant by making insane scenes on the street. — Raúl Hernández (@raulesceptico) July 28, 2020

Did anyone ask her if she supported the rioters firing fireworks at the courthouse? Throwing canned food? Throwing explosives? Firing ball bearings? — MJ Caboose 🇦🇺 (@M_J_Caboose1) July 28, 2020

I’m trying to figure what any of this has to do with George Floyd — MsToelapFunnelneck (@MsToelap) July 28, 2020

I noticed that no one is actually talking about the officer who killed George Floyd. — Adrian Riley (@AdrianR86777637) July 28, 2020

She's screaming at the wrong building. The Minneapolis Police Dept is in Minneapolis. — Kevin Tyson 🇺🇸 (@kevintyson76) July 28, 2020

No one is making her be there. No one is making them come out every night and throw explosives at the courthouse, attempt to blind officers, and set fires. She's out there making cover for those bad actors. — A Koalaty Pun (@wombat_koala) July 28, 2020

Superb journalisming! How does screaming in the dark help black lives? — DDHomeslice (@bydarkriver) July 28, 2020

I doubt she works full time or is even a mother. I don't doubt she's single though. — cryptoknyte (@cryptoknyte) July 28, 2020

The Marxists and anarchists trying to burn down a federal building certainly do appreciate the moms who’ve come out to be a human shield while they chuck fireworks and frozen water bottles over the fence from behind. Even the president of the Portland NAACP wrote an op-ed saying the protests were supposed to be about black lives, not white women.

