Politico is reporting on Tuesday that former National Security Adviser Susan Rice has vaulted to the top of the heap of possible running mates for Joe Biden.

The chatter about Rice as a possible Biden running mate is loud enough that allies of other contenders are increasingly worried. Some in Harris’s orbit consider Rice her most formidable rival for the vice presidential slot, reports @nahaltoosi https://t.co/cgfWkYS3rv — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) July 28, 2020

Nahal Toosi writes:

The Biden campaign won’t comment on his potential running mates. But after word leaked that Rice is being vetted, buzz about the possibility has grown, spawning columns with titles like “The Case for Susan Rice.” The chatter is loud enough that allies of others being eyed for the vice presidency are increasingly worried about Rice, especially because of her close ties to Biden, who, as Obama’s No. 2, had an office just steps away from hers.

Plus, records say they were together at that January 2017 Oval Office meeting where the idea of charging Michael Flynn with the Logan Act was floated. So, yes, they do have a history together.

Michael Doran says his money’s on Rice if the idea is to get the band back together for a third Obama term.

My money is on Rice. Biden is a figurehead, a placeholder for Obama. His VP will be extraordinarily influential. It is through Rice, not Harris, that Obama gets his third term. https://t.co/z3LghycYvT — Mike (@Doranimated) July 28, 2020

But there’s just so much opposition material against Rice … not that any of it would matter to Democrats who’re voting for Biden even if it’s like eating half a bowl of s**t.

We can pray it's Rice. She will be branded a liar at every turn, with ample video evidence to prove the allegations. In addition, she might well be a subject of at least two US Attorney investigations into the #Russiahoax. — Debra McGuire (@DebraMc85536001) July 28, 2020

And Republicans REALLY want Rice too! She's such a delicious target! — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) July 28, 2020

She may be the candidate to avoid prosecution, at least in their minds…. — WWG1WGA 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@kristees) July 28, 2020

Yes. Rice would bring Obama, Jarrett, Holder. The whole team. — ticitic (@ticitic) July 28, 2020

Did you bet on Rice too? I made a bet on Rice for exactly the same reason you listed. She would also be better positioned to clean up spygate backtrail than Harris. — Ian Hilgart-Martiszus 🇺🇸 (@IanFelipeSays) July 28, 2020

Bonus: Rice will lie brazenly to win. — Spam Elliot (@jones4440) July 28, 2020

Establishment and controllable — Marvz (@Marvz_Said_It) July 28, 2020

Guess she isn’t on the indictment list? — Larry Truslow (@ltruslow) July 28, 2020

Unless she is prosecuted as a result of the Durham investigation. — Joe Stock 🇺🇸✝️ (@josephstock95) July 28, 2020

Not to be impatient, but the clock’s ticking, guys.

If there were actual Law and order, DOJ would indict for her role in Obamagate. She shouldn’t even be considered for public office again, probably jail bound. — Servival (@blurevival) July 28, 2020

I think he’ll announce on August 18th, the 100th year anniversary of women’s right to vote… The introduction will be on this day 100 years ago a woman just earned the right to vote, today you’ll be voting for__________ as our next Vice President and future president. — Romas (@Romas21987717) July 28, 2020

That’s a good call, actually.

I think it's Rice, too. She is a blank slate for most Americans (those not paying attention to all her lies). She was Obama Admin's designated liar. — Noelle Whaley (@Fan_of_Freddie) July 28, 2020

She's as hated and poisonous as Hillary Clinton — coffeesellingdad (@goundbeans) July 28, 2020

Choosing Susan Rice would galvanize Trump voters in a way no other VP candidate (besides HRC ) ever could. Susan Rice is the iceberg for Biden’s Titanic. — Brenda (@BRENDA5000) July 28, 2020

So we cannot discuss the Ukraine corruption because Biden is running for President. Rice running as VP would mean under the same logic, that we cannot discuss Obama spying. Got it, it's Rice. — Gray Brendle (@gbrendle) July 28, 2020

Benghazi, unmasking … none of it will matter to the Democrats.

