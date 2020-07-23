CBS News’ Catherine Herridge has gotten her highlighter out again, and this time she’s poring over newly declassified documents related to an August 2016 FBI briefing with then-candidate Donald Trump, Michael Flynn, and Chris Christie. Note the timing: 17 days after the FBI opened Operation Crossfire Hurricane.

Of course, he dismissed the texts.

Thank you Sens. Ron Johnson and Chuck Grassley for staying on this.

Trending

Seems that way.

Let’s hope.

* * *

Update:

Here’s Lou Dobbs covering the memos:

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: briefingCatherine HerridgeCrossfire HurricaneDonald TrumpFBIjohn ratcliffeMichael FlynnRussian federation