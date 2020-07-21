The ACLU has already announced they’re suing after President Trump signed an executive order Tuesday excluding illegal immigrants from being counted when congressional districts are redrawn. We’re curious how much this has to do with the U.S. census, which is used to determine representation in the House, not including the citizenship question.
President Trump signs an order excluding undocumented immigrants from being counted when congressional districts are redrawnhttps://t.co/pPGmqCJ03D
— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) July 21, 2020
https://t.co/PbzXFi99wL pic.twitter.com/4lYGl9oWik
— ACLU (@ACLU) July 21, 2020
It makes sense to us, seeing as — wait for it — they’re not American citizens but citizens of other countries. CNN reports:
President Donald Trump signed a presidential memorandum on Tuesday that would exclude undocumented immigrants from being counted in congressional districts when district lines are redrawn next year.
…The courts will likely have the final say. The Constitution says congressional representation is apportioned based on “the whole Number of free Persons,” not only those who are American citizens.“The legal problem is that the 14th Amendment says that representatives shall be apportioned among the several states according to their respective numbers, counting the whole number of persons,” said Joshua Geltzer of the Georgetown University Law Center.
“That means House seats are divvied up based on everyone present in the 50 states, not just based on those lawfully present,” he said.
We wonder if this has anything to do with the Democrats’ tireless efforts to open the border. Hmm.
Good… note the word “illegal migrants”
— Marine (@MarineDemonTV) July 21, 2020
Good surprised we don't do this all ready.
— Deez nutz (@CheefKlarc) July 21, 2020
Awesome. Seems like a no brainer.
— Tezra 🇺🇸 (@Hines5Stephen) July 21, 2020
Well, duh, yeah, i mean, of course, lol
— Floplag (@floplag) July 21, 2020
Not sure why this wasn’t the policy already
— beroot (@florida_man12) July 21, 2020
Um
Yeah
No-brainer right there.
— Noah Diekemper (@NoahDiekemper) July 21, 2020
Hence the word illegal.
— Knafo (@knafomusic) July 21, 2020
Well, being 'illegal' has a lot to do with that.
— Well Thats Crazy (@WellThatsCrazy1) July 21, 2020
This is the entire reason why the Democrats flood our country with illegals becuase they know they don’t represent anything American and no real American would continue voting them into office.
— AmericanOutlaw (@OldWestOutlaw) July 21, 2020
And they are easy to hook into the welfare state.
— Gerardo Santana 🇲🇽🇪🇸🇺🇸 (@gerar2antana) July 21, 2020
Legit surprised this wasnt already done
— Remington (@ShadenR0) July 21, 2020
Yeah, so? Great idea
— The Patriot (@jacksmom69) July 21, 2020
As a legal immigrant who had to wait for more than 10 years to get here, I fully support this decision.
— 𝕲𝖗𝖆𝖚 (@Grau_Asagrim) July 21, 2020
Since the census determines congressional seat allocation, why should we count noncitizens? Obviously cities with large illegal immigrant populations favor this as it gives them more political power (despite less actual citizens)and at the expense of other US citizens/areas.
— Wm. Brady (@WilliamBradyCoS) July 21, 2020
Lawsuit in a New York minute
— jaysitNC (@JaysitN) July 21, 2020
Yep … and a leftist judge will find it unconstitutional.
