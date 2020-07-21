The ACLU has already announced they’re suing after President Trump signed an executive order Tuesday excluding illegal immigrants from being counted when congressional districts are redrawn. We’re curious how much this has to do with the U.S. census, which is used to determine representation in the House, not including the citizenship question.

It makes sense to us, seeing as — wait for it — they’re not American citizens but citizens of other countries. CNN reports:

President Donald Trump signed a presidential memorandum on Tuesday that would exclude undocumented immigrants from being counted in congressional districts when district lines are redrawn next year.

The courts will likely have the final say. The Constitution says congressional representation is apportioned based on “the whole Number of free Persons,” not only those who are American citizens.
“The legal problem is that the 14th Amendment says that representatives shall be apportioned among the several states according to their respective numbers, counting the whole number of persons,” said Joshua Geltzer of the Georgetown University Law Center.

“That means House seats are divvied up based on everyone present in the 50 states, not just based on those lawfully present,” he said.

We wonder if this has anything to do with the Democrats’ tireless efforts to open the border. Hmm.

Yep … and a leftist judge will find it unconstitutional.

