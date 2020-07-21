Before getting the idea that Planned Parenthood is getting ready to sever ties with its founder, eugenicist Margaret Sanger, keep in mind that the organization still presents the Margaret Sanger award each year (devout Catholic Nancy Pelosi won the award in 2014; Hillary Clinton received hers in 2009), so the name is alive and well inside Planned Parenthood.

But it seems one chapter, Planned Parenthood of Greater New York, will remove Sanger’s name from its Manhattan clinic because of her ties to the eugenics movement.

Planned Parenthood of Greater New York will remove the name of Margaret Sanger, a founder of the national organization, from its Manhattan health clinic because of her “harmful connections to the eugenics movement,” the group said on Tuesday https://t.co/ktU55rix3k — NYT Metro (@NYTMetro) July 21, 2020

Note the New York Times still describes Sanger as “a feminist icon and reproductive rights pioneer.” The Times reports:

But her legacy also includes supporting eugenics, a discredited belief in improving the human race through selective breeding, often targeted at poor people, those with disabilities, immigrants and people of color. “The removal of Margaret Sanger’s name from our building is both a necessary and overdue step to reckon with our legacy and acknowledge Planned Parenthood’s contributions to historical reproductive harm within communities of color,” Karen Seltzer, the chair of the New York affiliate’s board, said in a statement. The group is also talking to city leaders about replacing Ms. Sanger’s name on a street sign that has hung near its offices on Bleecker Street for more than two decades.

This is actually pretty amazing. One branch of Planned Parenthood is admitting its founder’s goals in promoting abortion were less than noble.

This is like removing Hitler's name from a concentration camp while still continuing the genocide within its walls. https://t.co/bG5VebD2uF — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 21, 2020

We're going to remove her name from our buildings but keep her practices. pic.twitter.com/nHi18jAq4J — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 21, 2020

We are pleased to announce the we have taken down Pol Pot's photo from our offices. – Khmer Rouge Department of Genocide — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) July 21, 2020

Removing Sanger's name won't erase the fact that PP still practices eugenics….. — Kim (@kymberleigh_m) July 21, 2020

We're going to take her name off, but keep executing her policies. — Danny Bowen (@DannyBowen) July 21, 2020

Removing her name doesnt remove her connection to eugenics, it doesnt change the fact that they still practice eugenics, the outright murder of black lives, all lives. It doesnt change the fact that they put PP clinics strategically into black neighborhoods. — MonsterK (@MonsterKatses) July 21, 2020

This is what BLM should be protesting if they really cared about black lives! — Franklin (@NewriverFrank) July 21, 2020

If only there were statues of Sanger to topple.

They’re cancelling Margaret Sanger but they won’t cancel eugenics. — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotinaustin) July 21, 2020

What good is removing a name if eugenics is still practiced at Planned Parenthood? The fact that more black babies are aborted than born while receiving taxpayer money is not just racist but a disgrace! — Fabiola (@katmatt50) July 21, 2020

But PP will continue to pursue Sanger's eugenics dream of ridding the world of human weeds. — Mark Culham 🌐 (@mdculham) July 21, 2020

Yes, that will make it different. — My Name is WHAT (@KickinMS) July 21, 2020

Erasing her name, but still partaking in her program of eugenics. — Ida Smackemard (@idasmakemard) July 21, 2020

…but they're going to continue with the actual eugenics movement. — Jesse Bowman (@jessepbowman) July 21, 2020

But you’ll still be practicing eugenics inside the building, gotcha 👍🏼 — DeplorableKitty (@garylasereyez) July 21, 2020

Symbolic gestures that do nothing to solve any problems are exactly why this country is in the shape it’s in today. 🤡🌎 — Dan (@DriveMeMild) July 21, 2020

Seems people are finding out what PP is all about. Too late. Can’t hide it now. — ables (@sueables) July 21, 2020

Well said! They collateral damage continues. Additionally, how much of her ideological values have persisted over the yeats and drive decisions behind the curtain! — John (@1ofthesheepdogs) July 21, 2020

As Planned Parenthood has finally sought to distance themselves from their founder’s racist and eugenic views, now would be an excellent time to ask pro-choice politicians about Margaret Sanger, especially those who have been given the award named in her honor. — Aaron Earls (@WardrobeDoor) July 21, 2020

That is an admission on their part of the evil intent that is the foundation of Planned Parenthood. — ☧ Stephen Watkins 🇺🇸 (@twytchiworx) July 21, 2020

It really is, and that’s amazing. How soon until the national organization changes the name of the Margaret Sanger Award?

