Before getting the idea that Planned Parenthood is getting ready to sever ties with its founder, eugenicist Margaret Sanger, keep in mind that the organization still presents the Margaret Sanger award each year (devout Catholic Nancy Pelosi won the award in 2014; Hillary Clinton received hers in 2009), so the name is alive and well inside Planned Parenthood.

But it seems one chapter, Planned Parenthood of Greater New York, will remove Sanger’s name from its Manhattan clinic because of her ties to the eugenics movement.

Note the New York Times still describes Sanger as “a feminist icon and reproductive rights pioneer.” The Times reports:

But her legacy also includes supporting eugenics, a discredited belief in improving the human race through selective breeding, often targeted at poor people, those with disabilities, immigrants and people of color.

“The removal of Margaret Sanger’s name from our building is both a necessary and overdue step to reckon with our legacy and acknowledge Planned Parenthood’s contributions to historical reproductive harm within communities of color,” Karen Seltzer, the chair of the New York affiliate’s board, said in a statement.

The group is also talking to city leaders about replacing Ms. Sanger’s name on a street sign that has hung near its offices on Bleecker Street for more than two decades.

This is actually pretty amazing. One branch of Planned Parenthood is admitting its founder’s goals in promoting abortion were less than noble.

If only there were statues of Sanger to topple.

It really is, and that’s amazing. How soon until the national organization changes the name of the Margaret Sanger Award?

