First Dr. Anthony Fauci was loved and trusted by just about everyone, but once the media decided they could drive a wedge between Fauci and President Trump (obviously the bad guy in the scenario), Fauci turned into something more than just a doctor. Sure, he might have misled the country on the importance of wearing face masks, but he’s still beloved by many, including the management of the Washington Nationals, who have announced that Fauci will throw out the first pitch on Opening Day.

NEW: Dr. Anthony Fauci to throw out ceremonial first pitch for the Washington Nationals on Opening Day. In a statement, the team calls him a "true champion for our country." https://t.co/h3zLNZZoMZ pic.twitter.com/AKIb4mwMiu — ABC News (@ABC) July 20, 2020

This seems about as appropriate as Gov. Andrew Cuomo putting out his COVID Mountain commemorative poster designed around the body count in his state — just a little too jolly considering the circumstances.

I'm not on the anti-Fauci train, but the Democrats' favorite doctor seems to have a lot of time for doing anything other than fighting the coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/9hREys5TdI — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) July 20, 2020

Your kids can't go to school, your family can't go to church, and you're banned from going to work and earning a living, but Anthony Fauci can throw the first pitch for the Washington Nationals on Opening Day on Thursday. https://t.co/PSAp93wgUe — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 20, 2020

Riding that horse till it dies….. Fauci doesn't even care about the optics — Pammy O 🇺🇸 (@PamOrr3) July 20, 2020

He sure is enjoying the spotlight – on the cover of magazines and throwing out the opening pitch……

Will he be wearing a mask? Or not like in his photo shoot ? — kwcpainter (@kwcpainter) July 20, 2020

He might be wearing his Washington Nationals mask:

MORE: Dr. Anthony Fauci wore a Washington Nationals face mask as he and other members of the White House coronavirus task force arrived to testify before a House committee last month. https://t.co/h3zLNZZoMZ pic.twitter.com/9hvIuUHOYK — ABC News (@ABC) July 20, 2020

Dr. Fauci was one of the few people who I thought could resist the lure of deification and self-promotion. Very disappointing that he didn't, and it has severely damaged his credibility. — Wordkraft (@JHarper28317302) July 20, 2020

But Sean, to be fair, Fauci is a super-celebrity and superfan. He's exactly the character that the left needed. I wouldn't feel right getting in the way of all this. — stephenf (@emncaity) July 20, 2020

And people wonder why we don't take it as seriously as they want us to. — FaceDiaper (@worldiscraycray) July 20, 2020

He is liking his celebrity status just a little too much. — coder4liberty2 (@Coder4Liberty2) July 20, 2020

@realDonaldTrump made him a celebrity. The left canonized him when they realized he was going to ruin the economy. Now he’s posing for magazine covers and throwing out first pitches. Anyone really think this would be the case if the left thought his recommendations helped @POTUS? — Steve 🇺🇸 (@EECC506) July 20, 2020

I’ve been convinced for months that he enjoys the limelight way too much. — I Have Questions (@LassFromSC) July 20, 2020

Seriously tone def. You can't make this shit up. — Mike Winmill Ⓜ️ (@mikewinmill) July 20, 2020

After Fauci throws the pitch, does he have to leave? He can't stay there to watch the game, right? — b1joe (@b1joe) July 20, 2020

At least no fans will be in attendance to clap for him, or should I say, BOO him. — Rob⭐️⭐️⭐️Petrovich (@RobertPetro) July 20, 2020

It’s kinda apropos that no one will be there to see it — Phyliss Walker (@pdkwalk) July 20, 2020

Boy is this guy getting the most out of this Covid fiasco — Scott 🎸🇺🇸 (@SharkyGuitar) July 20, 2020

He’s going to have to stand closer than 6’ to reach the catcher. — Alexander Selkirk (@ASelkirk) July 20, 2020

When are we going to get better medical experts in place? He is the face of getting it wrong! — Nicole Ruth Easter (@MammaEast12) July 20, 2020

Being a celebrity star must have been almost the last thing on Dr. Fauci's bucket list. — Shannon Ford (@h0memadetweets) July 20, 2020

Life is good….for some — Winning! Laura ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@lalalod) July 20, 2020

Look — I'm sure he'll be wearing a mask for the entire time the cameras are on him, no problem. — BruinEric (@BruinEric) July 20, 2020

I'm sick of that little monster — Mary #MAGA West (@marywest312013) July 20, 2020

Hey, now.

I can't say what I want to say. — 𝙲𝚑𝚊𝚍 𝚆𝚘𝚕𝚏'𝚜 𝙳𝚊𝚠𝚐 (@NewYearsDani) July 20, 2020

Holy crap 🤦🏻‍♂️ and the fact that he lends himself for that says it all. — Yankee (@CRTM63) July 20, 2020

It's obvious we are not being taken seriously. — Silent Sentinel (@FlatlanderNomad) July 20, 2020

Related: