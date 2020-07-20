First Dr. Anthony Fauci was loved and trusted by just about everyone, but once the media decided they could drive a wedge between Fauci and President Trump (obviously the bad guy in the scenario), Fauci turned into something more than just a doctor. Sure, he might have misled the country on the importance of wearing face masks, but he’s still beloved by many, including the management of the Washington Nationals, who have announced that Fauci will throw out the first pitch on Opening Day.

This seems about as appropriate as Gov. Andrew Cuomo putting out his COVID Mountain commemorative poster designed around the body count in his state — just a little too jolly considering the circumstances.

He might be wearing his Washington Nationals mask:

Hey, now.

