This editor doesn’t live in Portland, but after covering it for years, it seems that the streets have been handed over to Antifa by Mayor Ted Wheeler. In fact, in 2017 Politico Magazine ran a lengthy piece examining “how liberal Portland became America’s most politically violent city.” That same year, Portland police sent out a tweet saying, “If you do not need to come to Downtown Portland, please stay away. #MayDayPDX is now considered a riot.” This is the city where organizers canceled the 82nd Avenue of Roses Parade because of a fear of “the type of riots which happen in downtown Portland” (there were going to be Republicans in the parade, so better safe than sorry).

Antifa are trying to set the federal courthouse on fire again. This is why federal law enforcement were deployed to protect it. Portland city officials would allow it to burn down to appease mob. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/HTai3U7N4F — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 13, 2020

Long after anarchists have worn themselves out trashing other cities, those in Portland are still going strong. But the last thing Wheeler wants is any help from the Department of Homeland Security; his most immediate concern is violence by the feds.

Today the Acting Secretary of Homeland Security asked to speak with me about demonstration activity in Portland. He expressed his concern about ongoing violence and asked how his agency can help. — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) July 14, 2020

I told the Acting Secretary that my biggest immediate concern is the violence federal officers brought to our streets in recent days, and the life-threatening tactics his agents use. We do not need or want their help. — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) July 14, 2020

What a hero.

Defending themselves from the mob you’ve created is not violence by the police.

The rioters get back what they dish out, fool!

You created that mess — you OWN IT!

Thank you @DHS_Wolf pic.twitter.com/g89dlkOFYg — 𝓢𝓮𝓻𝓪𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓸𝓼 (@Serafinos) July 15, 2020

Those federal officers are protecting federal property since you refuse to do it. RESIGN. — Me (@Keefer1958) July 15, 2020

None so blind as those who refuse to see, Ted. — RICO aka msm/dem/bureaucracy/and now judiciary (@NikitasDad) July 15, 2020

Just going to let your city burn at the hands of anarchists? That's a bold strategy. Let's see how it works out. — Jack Cochran (@TheJackCochran) July 15, 2020

Remember that when you want federal funds to fix it up after they are done — J Lee Oswalt (@oswalt_lee) July 15, 2020

.@realDonaldTrump @DHS_Wolf Please do NOT give one single dollar of federal aid to his city. Just like what you did to Minneapolis. Let the residents/businesses leave his town. If he comes back to ask for help, he needs to write an official apology letter first.@EmilyCompagno 2/2 — Tom The Conservative (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TomConservative) July 15, 2020

Yeah that’s amazing. Your town was so peaceful and under control until the federal officers came in — 🍀"Mostly Peaceful" Depressant🦉 (@ODhonnabhain) July 15, 2020

I expect them to be there to protect federal assets. You can flush your city down the toilet if you like. — Chance the Gardner ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@wiley_wabbitt) July 15, 2020

You mean tactics being used against “peaceful protestors” that tried attacking agents with a hammer and burning a federal building? Those peaceful protestors? — JJ 🇺🇸 (@JJ_H44) July 15, 2020

The only reason federal officers are there it’s cause it was absolute mayhem under your “leadership”. — Samantha Jones (@Samantha_J9) July 15, 2020

Ted failed. So the grown-ups had to be called in. And while he says he wants the Feds to leave, it’s the last thing he truly wants. He’s acting tough, but he knows the city is a goner the minute they go. They’re the only thing holding back complete anarchy. — klarson (@kglarson) July 15, 2020

The Feds have a right to defend their buildings. YOU ruined the city. I'm glad I escaped before you took over. Embarrassed to admit I used to live there. — lucy rudy (@iamlucyrudy) July 15, 2020

Your lack of true leadership and ineffectiveness in accepting the assistance that your city needs just shows that it is time for you to step down and let someone who is truly concerned for the actual citizens of your city to step up. — BigMikeyVegas (@bigmikeyvegas) July 15, 2020

I am glad they are here. We need to feel safe again in downtown. This has gone on for far too long. What are you afraid of, Ted? Who cares what people think? Do what is right. It's not right to let our streets be filled with violence every night. — strongvoice (@strongvoice) July 15, 2020

I'm so glad my association canceled their annual tradeshow in Portland. Just found out they're never going back. — Stan the Man 🇺🇸 (@mgilman12) July 15, 2020

I would think your biggest immediate concern is the violent mobs attacking people and destroying buildings and statues, not the feds who are protecting Portland. You can call the protesters peaceful, but we both know that's not true. — JanCan (@JanC1776) July 15, 2020

Most of America though, supports the occupation and pacification of these new batches of no-go zones (like Portland) where politically dubious control and orientation toward anarchy seems to deprive normal Americans of their right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. — Andrew A. Abbott (@realAAAbbott) July 15, 2020

Someone has to protect your citizens. Abdicate if you aren’t that someone. — John Wade (@jwlwade) July 15, 2020

RESIGN

and DO NOT ask for one single dime of Federal help — Susanne ⭐⭐⭐ (@blueBooBooBear) July 15, 2020

You needed their help. The sad thing is that you don’t realize it. Most of people who just get up and go to work every day can’t fathom leadership that allows the unfettered destruction of our city. — John Rogers (@j_rogers) July 15, 2020

Please bring in federal help! I am so scared of these violent rioters. Hitting police with hammers!? — Gratuit (@giveittime82) July 15, 2020

Oh. Wow. I never read something as dim as this. — Profe A 🇺🇸🇪🇸🇦🇷✝️ (@alexmaestra) July 15, 2020

Are you crazy? Our beautiful city is being ruined. We are tired of it. Downtown is practically a ghost town. You are not upholding the oath of your office! We do want and need their help!!! — Kim Snyder (@ksnyder0314) July 15, 2020

This is what meek, feckless leadership looks like. Antifa and agitators are committing acts of violence. Instead of condemning them, Wheeler attacks law enforcement because he's terrified of the progressive activists he empowered. I'll be discussing this on @foxnewsnight tonight. https://t.co/rpU4RgsbN9 — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) July 15, 2020

God help Portland🙏 — carol:ER/RN (@farrellcob) July 15, 2020

Antifa lawlessness in in that city has been happening for at least the past 3 years. Why on earth the people in Portland put up with this is beyond me. And @tedwheeler is a buffoon. — Marcia In Texas 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 🇨🇦 🇬🇧 🦅 ⭐⭐⭐ (@USTexasPatriot1) July 15, 2020

As a citizen of Oregon I want and need the federal officers to stand their ground and not have their hands tied like you have done to @PortlandPolice. I say bring in the water tanks and clean up our streets! — MAGA Momma 🇺🇸 (@OregonGal4life) July 15, 2020

You are ABSOLUTELY NUTS! The violence in YOUR city has been going on for not 1, not 2, not 3, not 4, not 5, but 6 WEEKS and the violence is not coming from fed agents but by Antifa and other vandals.

You have made a MOCKERY of the American city and created an anarchist haven. — All is Good (@amjmjrm) July 15, 2020

You need to be removed from office immediately 🖕🏼 — Justin Zetzer (@justinzetzer) July 15, 2020

That’s what we all thought… bend that knee to the mob, mayor. — regina phalange (@Regina_p123) July 15, 2020

This could possibly be one of the dumbest things I’ve heard a politician say recently. — Wade Poe (@eopedaw) July 15, 2020

And he’s proud of it.

