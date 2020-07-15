As Twitchy reported Monday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, having unveiled his giant “COVID Mountain” prop, showed off his commemorative pandemic poster, headed “New York Tough” and illustrating “The Power of ‘We'” in “Pulling Down the Curve Together” in the state.

The governor tweeted an offer to pre-order the poster but apparently forgot the link, so we don’t know how much he’s asking for it:

The Sea of Division. The Boyfriend Cliff. The Sun On The Other Side. See it all for yourself. Pre-order the #NewYorkTough poster here: — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) July 14, 2020

Very cringe. — 𝙱𝚘𝚜𝚝𝚘𝚗 𝚁𝚘𝚜𝚜 (@Halos84) July 14, 2020

First the big green thing and now this, wonder what’s next?? — Mike (@M1ke4456) July 14, 2020

Plenty of people had commented that the governor’s COVID Mountain prop was built on the bodies of dead seniors, and Sen. Rand Paul let Cuomo have it over his coronavirus curve poster:

Hey Andrew, that mountain in your poster represents 30,000 dead people, including over 10K dead as a result of your decision to send COVID + patients back to nursing homes – hardly seems worthy of a celebration. https://t.co/VyIEqXemQh — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) July 14, 2020

Imagine thinking you're a hero while having the highest amount of deaths in the US. Talk about cognitive dissonance. Cuomo shouldn't be in office he is delusional. — 🇺🇸 Survivor of 2020 TP shortage (@ChadGar40522734) July 14, 2020

I’m by no means some ardent Trump supporter, but the idea that Cuomo has somehow been amazing during this whole process is comical. My guess is he will erect a statue of himself soon. — Josh Innes (@JoshInnesShow) July 15, 2020

⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏⚡️⚡️⚡️ — Texas Conservative ⭐️⭐️⭐️Text Trump to 88022 (@sheppmrtx) July 15, 2020

Wow, @NYGovCuomo gets bodybagged by Rand. Stop the fight, Cuomo is finished! — Bulldog (@RobertHenry87) July 14, 2020

I’ll be celebrating this fatality. pic.twitter.com/U5KJuYv3Fm — The Red-Headed Libertarian ™ (@TRHLofficial) July 14, 2020

Cuomo's victory lap… it is akin to the Bengals bragging about getting the first pick in the draft. Crazy how the media paints the worse states as being TX, AZ, FL but none of those states is above the national average. Unlike these. pic.twitter.com/c7D5LkR4Wr — Jeff Fox (@jeff75fox) July 14, 2020

Governor Cuomo – your Jedi mind tricks won't work on me. You sent the Covid patients to the NY nursing homes. pic.twitter.com/Inl9I62e1Z — Charles R. Smith🔹 (@softwarnet) July 15, 2020

This is such a creepy poster, feels like Cultural Revolution era propaganda. — Matt Kibbe (@mkibbe) July 14, 2020

BOOM! Thank you! That’s what so many of us are saying! @NYGovCuomo needs to be investigated! — STARR007🇺🇸 (@AMS0035) July 14, 2020

Why hasn’t Cuomo been charged with murder or at the least manslaughter because of his order sending people infected with COVID 19 Into nursing homes, right in to the midst of the most vulnerable? — Linda Parker (@tennlindy) July 15, 2020

Probably more dead than that because of his decision. He just stopped counting nursing home deaths. — RunninCM (@RunninCm) July 14, 2020

It should be classified as a crime against humanity. Health professionals advised him of the extreme risk of this action and he overrode their recommendation. — ev fry (@dagg_tagg) July 14, 2020

Well said Senator Paul!! Its shameful for him to be taking a victory lap when so many people died as a direct result of his nursing home policy. — Mike Morris (@MikeMor89357107) July 15, 2020

Thank you! There should be no victory laps or the selling of memorabilia from Cuomo's handling of the Covid crisis and the deaths. — cheryl grubb (@cherylgrubb4) July 14, 2020

I don't know if it was gross incompetence or a desire to kill off old people (saves money!) that led to his disastrous and deadly decision, but he'll never be called to the floor for it, and that's disastrous, too. — FayeKnooz (@FayeKnoozstrik1) July 14, 2020

Cuomo keeps going on TV with his "Pat on the back" tour. It's a diversion. He's telling TV land how great he is in hopes people will forget HIS nursing home mess. Why again does NYS not have term limits for Governors? — JLS (@jsolomo3) July 15, 2020

@NYGovCuomo @nypost Mindblowing..The man who sends 10k elders positive with Covid back to nursing homes to die now is flexing his artistic side? The blood of those grandparents and vets is on your hands Gov Guomo! — Renee Drake (@Bluedrake15) July 15, 2020

@JaniceDean appreciates this focus on those dead nursing homes patients in NYC from Cuomo… — Marvin Brown🇺🇸❌ Text TRUMP to 88022 (@marvinfbrowniii) July 14, 2020

Embarrassing he thinks that's a great idea for a poster, huh? — 🇺🇸DownInTheSouth⭐⭐⭐ (@DownInTheSouth1) July 14, 2020

Andrew's propaganda attempt to rewrite history is a major red flag. — ReallyUgly007 ⭐⭐⭐ (@craigan02916222) July 14, 2020

Okay Senator, but I think you’re missing the point. Andy made a poster and he’s really proud of it. — Jason O’Day (@AEjasonO76) July 15, 2020

