As Twitchy reported Monday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, having unveiled his giant “COVID Mountain” prop, showed off his commemorative pandemic poster, headed “New York Tough” and illustrating “The Power of ‘We'” in “Pulling Down the Curve Together” in the state.

The governor tweeted an offer to pre-order the poster but apparently forgot the link, so we don’t know how much he’s asking for it:

Plenty of people had commented that the governor’s COVID Mountain prop was built on the bodies of dead seniors, and Sen. Rand Paul let Cuomo have it over his coronavirus curve poster:

Ouch.

Exactly.

