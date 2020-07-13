As Twitchy reported, a week ago New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was touting a study by the Cuomo administration concluding that the governor’s order that nursing homes take in COVID-19 patients was not “a significant factor” in the state’s 6,200 nursing home deaths. It looks like the New York State Legislature would like to hear a little bit more about how the governor’s order affected nursing home deaths:

NEW: The New York State Legislature will hold public hearings on how @NYGovCuomo Administration handled State-regulated nursing homes during the outbreak. More than 6,000 seniors died from #coronavirus. The hearings will be held August 3 & 10 Part of series of Covid hearings. — Zack Fink (@ZackFinkNews) July 13, 2020

The subject hasn’t come up in interviews very often. ABC News declared Cuomo the COVID “Homecoming King” for his successful response to the pandemic in an interview that was more like a date, with Amy Robach bringing up things like Chelsea Handler’s “love letter” to Cuomo published in Vogue. However, Cuomo did address the nursing home issue Monday, saying that if you do the math, it all evens out.

This is the verbatim today when Gov. Cuomo was asked about the counting of nursing home deaths versus hospital deaths in the DOH’s report last week, asked by @ZackFinkNews pic.twitter.com/rgoagfRkeL — Nick Reisman (@NickReisman) July 13, 2020

We don’t even understand why the legislature is holding hearings with that solid logic.

What a complete garbage answer. https://t.co/8KCkONmsit — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) July 13, 2020

But the real point is not where the death occurred per se, it is the fact that the elderly were sent back to nursing homes that resulted in more deaths when if they had remained in the hospitals they would have been isolated. — MC-rider (@nikonmybuddy) July 13, 2020

Exactly. And remember how the USNS Comfort docked in New York to handle the overflow of hospital patients who didn’t have the coronavirus, as well as the field hospital set up in Central Park by the controversial Samaritan’s Purse? The whole idea was to keep COVID-positive patients in isolation — not send them back into the most vulnerable population.

OMG! Can't wait for Cuomo to explain ths nursing home deaths to a Jury of his peers! pic.twitter.com/j1EQn2WDIn — TOPAZ (@Monette84712246) July 13, 2020

Cuomo makes absolutely no sense. He's a murderer and trying not to be prosecuted. I heard him say the CDC mandated sick go to nursing homes. NOOO. My deepest condolences in re your inlaws. — K Papanicolas I Follow Back Conservatives (@KPTrump) July 13, 2020

He’s a disgrace. I’m so sorry your family is going through this. — Kwisatz Haderach 🇺🇸 (@GardTigger) July 13, 2020

Governor Pass the Buck — 😎 (@MatthewAdessa1) July 13, 2020

Total gibberish. — Andy (@Andy04714118) July 13, 2020

In other words, he has no clue. — Oh Suzannah (@lsfletcher66) July 13, 2020

That's not an answer, that's an evasion. — The_Metrologist (@TimBabcock20) July 14, 2020

You can’t blame @NYGovCuomo for giving you a garbage answer #JaniceDean it’s the only language that he is fluent in other than #Jackass — “The Big Cheese” Sal Anthony Corrente (@salcorrente) July 13, 2020

He sent each sick elderly into the nursing homes with several body bags. He needs to be arrested. — FreedomIsn’tFree🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@4EverAPatriot) July 13, 2020

So he is understating the nursing home deaths — ItsBobbyTrill (@ItIsBobbyTrill1) July 13, 2020

By a lot. — Sunnyshine 🌷🌹🌻🌺🌼 (@Have_Faith316) July 13, 2020

The public hearings will probably make him an even bigger hero to the media.

