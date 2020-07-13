Moms Demand founder Shannon Watts and the man who bankrolls the organization, Mike Bloomberg, are both celebrating Subway’s new policy prohibiting open carry in their restaurants.

YOU DID IT!!! After the @MomsDemand campaign #footlongsnotfirearms, @SUBWAY has changed its policy to prohibit open carry at its franchises. 💪💪💪 https://t.co/UfC2rwj515 pic.twitter.com/YKFz4lzUYn — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) July 7, 2020

We’d completely missed the #footlongsnotfirearms hashtag campaign, but apparently it worked.

You don’t need a gun to buy a sandwich. https://t.co/4DIguj87hh — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) July 13, 2020

Good to see Mike Bloomberg has changed his social media avatar to a photo of him wearing a mask, by the way; how many lives is he saving by setting that example.

Back in May, these gun extremists showed up at a North Carolina @Subway franchise, causing alarm and outrage among @MomsDemand volunteers who sent thousands of tweets and emails asking for #footlongsnotfirearms. https://t.co/AJh8MV0i5x https://t.co/lOm4hyuO4Y — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) July 7, 2020

It’s nice that she’s so excited, but if you actually read the new policy, it doesn’t prohibit anything. It just says that Subway “respectfully requests that guests (other than authorized law enforcement) refrain from openly displaying firearms inside restaurants — even in states where ‘open carry’ is permitted.” It beats Starbucks kicking out police officers because their firearms made patrons feel uneasy.

OK then. Concealed carry’s a better way to go anyway.

"Respectfully requests" is not a prohibition. Words are important. Words have a meaning. If you cannot say what you mean, you will never mean what you say. https://t.co/TtYYComL03 — A. Bear Esq., MBE, ICBM, PSU, E173, ISO2171, QED. (@Bearocalypse) July 13, 2020

“You don’t need a gun to buy a sandwich” … send tweet.

Nowhere in the Constitution does it talk of need. Also, big words from a dude protected by a private army 24/7. https://t.co/YGQkU0uTKg — A. Bear Esq., MBE, ICBM, PSU, E173, ISO2171, QED. (@Bearocalypse) July 13, 2020

You don't need pants to pet your fuzzy llama. Am I doing this right? — D.W.Robinson (@_DWRobinson) July 13, 2020

You don't need hair gel to drive a car! This is fun. — D.W.Robinson (@_DWRobinson) July 13, 2020

That’s the thing about Rights, Mikey. They aren’t really determined by “need.” "Necessity is the plea for every infringement of human freedom. It is the argument of tyrants; it is the creed of slaves."

– William Pitt. — Colton Todd (@TheColtonTodd) July 13, 2020

So you're reducing the percentage of legal gun use in sandwich shops to zero, while doing nothing to decrease the percentage of illegal gun use in sandwich shops. Facts. — erooM lyraD (@DarylMoore) July 13, 2020

Ask @RepAOC . Those illegally using guns are just hungry. — Jack Herman (@Jack_Ham79) July 13, 2020

You don't get to determine what my needs are in this society. — El Jefe (@ElJefeTulum) July 13, 2020

I prefer concealed carry when I buy sandwiches anyway. — John Fenton (@jhfenton) July 13, 2020

Jussie Smollet sure could have used a gun when he went out for a sandwich. All joking aside, Subway's language is a far cry from prohibition. A 'respectful request' that guests 'refrain' from 'openly displaying' firearms is just that, a request. — #️⃣1️⃣9️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ (@hashtag1900) July 13, 2020

I need a gun for whatever the hell I decide I need a gun for. — Conservative Millennial (@Magamillennial1) July 13, 2020

You don't need armed guards either. — vlad (@dovgaIec) July 13, 2020

You do in New York. — Quis Cancellare Ipsos Cancellares (@Andiiterrapin) July 13, 2020

What if you’re open carrying because you’re black and gay and you’re trying to get a footlong in MAGA country at 2 a.m.?

