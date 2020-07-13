As Twitchy reported earlier, there was a four-siren alert that someone had splashed red paint on the “V” in the Black Lives Mural that was painted in Manhattan in front of Trump Tower with help from Mayor Bill de Blasio and MSNBC’s Al Sharpton.

De Blasio has his priorities in order, and after “liberating” Fifth Avenue from the looming Trump Tower, he sent out what looks to be a really unnecessarily large Department of Transportation Crew to repaint the “damaged” portions of the mural. Your life might not be safe in New York City, but that mural damn sure is. If he weren’t for defunding the police he’d probably assign some now to guard it.

To whoever vandalized our mural on 5th Avenue: nice try. @NYC_DOT has already fixed it. The #BlackLivesMatter movement is more than words, and it can’t be undone. pic.twitter.com/nlYTALCWxJ — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) July 13, 2020

Seriously … we count, like, seven city workers and one paintbrush in that photo.

You sound like a child. — Add your name (@corrcomm) July 13, 2020

I picture him with arms crossed and stamping his foot for emphasis as he shouts this. — pd white 🇺🇲 🍊 (@pdwhite1965) July 13, 2020

Waste of taxpayer money. You're a disgrace. — Text Trump to 88022 ✝️🇺🇸⭐⭐⭐ 🇺🇸 (@K1erry) July 13, 2020

You're an idiot. — JimmyB 🇺🇸 (@MOTT7) July 13, 2020

wow, felicia gets stuff done so fast. Maybe you should do something about all the violence in the city vs a mural. — Real Money (@patrick03704225) July 13, 2020

15 shootings in the last 15 hours in your city. Any thoughts on that? https://t.co/EDziJbcSmE — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 13, 2020

Oh, and among those shot and killed was a one-year-old. But defund the police and worry about your pretty mural.

1-year-old boy dead after being shot at NYC cookout https://t.co/R6UutUbYQI pic.twitter.com/m2Oc2pVYvU — New York Post (@nypost) July 13, 2020

This marxist mayor is clearly claiming BLM as his baby, so let him take responsibility for all their looting and burning and violence, let him pay for the damages as the property owners and merchants will sue him directly! — Elizabeth Diamond (@diamactive2001) July 13, 2020

Interesting how fixing the BLM street painting has such IMMEDIATE PRIORITY. — CRATER SAL (@m81461117) July 13, 2020

Seven guys, only one painting while the other six are supervising. Probably cost around $5k to fix. I thought the city had no money? — Michael Driscoll (@MikeDriscoll112) July 13, 2020

It's not a mural, in the same way that you're not a mayor. @NYCMayor — ED HAAS (@NewsLibertatem) July 13, 2020

Way to focus on the small picture Mr. Petty Mayor… — Jimmy B. (@JimboJames12) July 13, 2020

Nice to see he’s protective over his painting job. Now if only he’d protect his residents. 🤦‍♀️ — Terri ramirez (@tramirez95) July 13, 2020

Meanwhile how many people are starving, need shelter, need clothing, need medicine? Keep painting streets though. @NYCMayor Great use of taxpayer funds. Real genius at work here. — ジェフ🐻⬇️ (@SpaceBard) July 13, 2020

Call the social workers hug it out — Lulu (@Lulu72181560) July 13, 2020

His priorities are way out of whack. What an idiot. — Nancy McGuire (@McGuireNancy) July 13, 2020

It's okay guys, you can rest at ease. The BLM 'mural' painted in cowardly yellow, has been restored to all its unsightly glory. They can shoot our people but they cannot take our 'Mural'. — 😇 BLM Making Everybody Hate Again 😇 (@BLMRH8Mongers) July 13, 2020

Seriously, just how quickly did de Blasio dispatch a street crew to fix his mural? Two hours? Three hours? Things can get done quickly when they’re this important.

