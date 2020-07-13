Once again, there’s no other way to explain Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s sky-high approval ratings on his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic than to ignore the body count in New York and instead have the media fawn over his coronavirus briefings in which he claims the buck stops at his desk — but then he shifts all the blame to President Trump. In fact, now it’s Trump’s COVID ‘scandal,’ and it makes Watergate look innocent by comparison. Again, we’re don’t know of any bigger COVID-19 scandal than Cuomo ordering nursing homes to take in COVID-positive patients and let them infect those most susceptible to the coronavirus.

In any case, here’s video of the “Love Gov” mostly going on about why Trump hasn’t fired Dr. Anthony Fauci, but also pointing out that nobody died during Richard Nixon’s Watergate scandal.

"Trump’s COVID scandal makes what Nixon did at Watergate look innocent. Nobody died in the Watergate scandal. Thousands of people are going to die in this COVID scandal." -Gov. Cuomo https://t.co/vZK0TVZaLw pic.twitter.com/qMgicoU4KK — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 13, 2020

Cuomo thinks we’re stupid. — Sound the Dread Alarm (@_ThisJustin_) July 13, 2020

There goes pimp Cuomo projecting again. — RICO aka msm/dem/bureaucracy/and now judiciary (@NikitasDad) July 13, 2020

The President gave Cuomo numerous temporary medical facilities in NYC for treating COVID. Cuomo let them sit empty. He sent the infected to nursing homes instead. — ILOVETheDonald (@CatalogueDonald) July 13, 2020

Yep … we’re old enough to remember MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow saying it was “nonsense” that the USNS Comfort would be docking in New York in a week’s time, but a week later, there it was, ready to take overflow patients. And Cuomo let it sit empty.

Granny in the nursing home would like a word but, you know, she's dead because Cuomo deliberately sent infected people into the nursing homes. — Mark Noonan (@Mark_E_Noonan) July 13, 2020

The guy personally responsible for hundreds, if not thousands of deaths by placing recovering or potentially infectious COVID patients into nursing homes filled with vulnerable people actually has the balls to try and judge someone else's actions. Unbelievable. — Jeff A Smith (@KekisLord) July 13, 2020

He’s deranged at this point. — Stephen Carter (@jstephencarter) July 13, 2020

Cuomo's COVID scandal: ❌6,200 nursing home deaths

❌Cuomo-endorsed spread into multiple states (when he threatened to sue states requiring NYers to quarantine)

❌50-80% of the deaths in New York happened because of local leadership failures — Mr._Consuelo (@mr_consuelo_) July 13, 2020

Cuomo is not self aware at all. Gag. — Julesie (@justjules99) July 13, 2020

No, he just knows the vast majority of the media and at least 40% of people will gaslight and pretend his actions never occurred. — Alex Jeffries 🔥 (@the1codemonkey) July 13, 2020

This is the SOB who did what he did…..I don't like to assign deaths to anyone but Cuomo is in NO position to point at anyone else. — Steve Hosid (@stevehosid) July 13, 2020

How can he say this with a straight face? — @[email protected]@ri€ (@OleMissRebelFan) July 13, 2020

The Don of Albany was rolling today. — Don Brennan (@DonB1957) July 13, 2020

Way to call him on that, CBS. Great reporting. pic.twitter.com/koZFc8mT7i — Arthur Fortune (@CBove1) July 13, 2020

Anyone ask him about the nursing home scandal? Seriously, has anyone at CBS pressed him on it? — Dad Ayup (@Dadbyup) July 13, 2020

Is literally anyone going to ask him about the nursing homes? — argyleumbrella (@argyleumbrella) July 13, 2020

As Twitchy reported, the New York Times pressed him on it by asking if he perhaps “shared” some of the blame for those 6,200 nursing home deaths.

eveyone talking about this idiots nursing home policy but forgot about his refusal to clean the trains and force more people on to LESS trains thereby crowding them more and spreading it to workers — Count Mo (@DrMosesAB) July 13, 2020

We’d forgotten about that. It took until late April for him to demand a plan to disinfect the subways every night.

What would be cool is if there was a group of people who’s job it was to ask politicians questions and hold them accountable for their actions. We should create a profession for that job — Sir Thomas Raffles (@ThomasRaffles) July 13, 2020

But they’re so in awe of his COVID Mountain foam prop and his brand-new New York “pandemic poster.” What more is there to ask? He’s a Democrat who’s saying he’s done a great job, so no further questions, right?

Andrew Cuomo's coronavirus nursing home orders killed more people than 9/11. Pass it on. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 13, 2020

Related: