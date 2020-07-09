As Twitchy mentioned the other day, CNN media hall monitor Brian Stelter asked in his newsletter if President Trump was avoiding the press. “Why hasn’t he answered questions for two weeks amid a pandemic?” asked CBS News’ Paula Reid.

We wouldn’t say Joe Biden’s been avoiding the press; as is his right, he’s picking and choosing to whom he grants interviews and deciding whether or not he’ll answer questions from the press assigned to follow him around. On Thursday he paid a visit to his old house in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and Politico’s Holly Otterbein was there.

Joe Biden makes a stop at his childhood home in Scranton. pic.twitter.com/CC6ge6XSGz — Holly Otterbein (@hollyotterbein) July 9, 2020

Whoa, guys, one at a time!

REPORTER: "Time for a few questions?" BIDEN: "No, no." REPORTER: "Okay."pic.twitter.com/g9GuXWYpAD — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 9, 2020

Hard-hitting stuff. Fox News’ Madeleine Rivera tweeted that Biden was met with a crowd of supporters; here’s another angle to give you a sense of scope:

Biden made a stop at his old home in Scranton today. He was greeted by a crowd of supporters. pic.twitter.com/pvivAqipXW — Madeleine Rivera (@madeleinerivera) July 9, 2020

I don’t understand why people are angry about this tweet. Of course the media are his supporters. https://t.co/UCBz5F06wG — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) July 9, 2020

My barista draws bigger crowds — Gray Connolly (@GrayConnolly) July 9, 2020

What an amazing crowd 😅 — ClassicYorkie (@classicyorkie) July 9, 2020

It’s a kind of rally where the children are within reach of getting sniffed — Erin Joanne (EJ) Garcia (Eien Starpath Network) (@SpaceForceNet) July 9, 2020

Why is he taking a knee in the middle of a street?? — Michael Haz (@Michael_Haz) July 9, 2020

To talk to a toddler. We thought the kissing babies thing was just an old saying, but what is it about Biden that makes him so distracted by little kids? We guess it’s cute, but he doesn’t have time for a question from the press because he’s conversing with a 3-year-old?

So he sees the woman has a little girl with her and immediately Joe asks how old she is. He's on auto pilot with this kiddie stuff. — MikeT 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 🗽 (@MTpointguard) July 9, 2020

Anyone of them not a member of the press? — James Humphreys 🇺🇸 (@BPratto) July 9, 2020

You should look up the definition of crowd — 🌟🌟🌟The Best is Yet to Come (@1969tttt) July 9, 2020

Those are REPORTERS!!! — Obamasucks (@Obamasu01400637) July 9, 2020

That's what she said: his supporters. — Crapplefratz – The Hipster Wookie (@Crapplefratz) July 9, 2020

If he has a supporter, he is wearing it — WINTER’S GHOST 🇺🇸 (@pkfanderson) July 9, 2020

So his only supporters are reporters?? Got it! — Alice #FlynnsDigitalSoldier (@Alice72850) July 9, 2020

This is why we can’t trust polls — Fake News Strength & Conditioning🇺🇸 (@BobQuarantine) July 9, 2020

My grandmother used to put more cousins in her Oldsmobile. — HOUSE MUSIC TV (@HouseMusicTV) July 9, 2020

That's some crowd.

A ice cream truck would bring out more people. — Jung Ah Jung (@justmystyle2024) July 9, 2020

It speaks volumes that all these supporters you mention are members of the press. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) July 9, 2020

Sleepy staggering Biden and his campaign are lost they have no idea what to do or what they stand for. What an embarrassment to the election of a President for the Democratic Party. — Cleve Tidwell (@metateusa) July 9, 2020

Biden: "it's great to see ya, honey". Sexism offensive — Mitten (@MeInTheMitten) July 9, 2020

You would think a presidential candidate leading the "polls" would draw a bigger crowd when spotted in the wild 😂 — Son of Earth🇳🇱🐸 🇭🇰🇺🇸 (@Sonofearth8) July 9, 2020

What crowd? The people who came out of their homes to find out why the road was blocked? — NC Mom for Trump 🇺🇸 (@SummerSnowC1) July 9, 2020

Ummm, all I see is reporters and his protection, maybe a couple staffers. He forgot to invite the supporters. Who is he talking to? A kid? Honey? Big guy? Buddy? Of course, why wouldn’t he pull over for a kid. — Time4U2Know (@Time4U2Know) July 9, 2020

Biggest damn crowd I’ve ever seen — MAGA4549 (@MAGA4549) July 9, 2020

It's like teenagers at a Beatles concert. — Johnny Flyover (@john1gun) July 9, 2020

I wish I could tell which one was Biden from this huge crowd of supporters with press badges on. — MommaJusticeWarrior (@MAGA_Mom_KAG) July 9, 2020

All those barricades needed to hold the throngs of people back. Impressive. — Gunner (@TFG1949) July 9, 2020

For most of the crowd being press, they were awfully quiet:

They are tired. Ready for another 4-8 year nap. — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) July 9, 2020

This love-fest needs an Acosta who screams inane questions from the back and then writes in his diary about how brave he was. — Funky Code Medina ✝️ (@spazafraz) July 9, 2020

Should have asked him if he was ever a life gaurd , and what the kids did to him in the pool. He would have gone on for hours. #Biden2020 — Gregory De XX (@240aero1) July 9, 2020

Media mutts are good democrat pets pic.twitter.com/FKy2T7r1Ux — Firefighter780🔥🇺🇸 (@Firemdc780) July 9, 2020

did he take off his mask to hear — Count Mo (@DrMosesAB) July 9, 2020

After VP Joe pulled down his mask four secret service men tackled and covered him before the millions of heat seeking COVID droplets got to him. Close one! 😷 — Carlos Torres (@5North271) July 9, 2020

REPORTER: Okay?!?!?!? What the hell happened to the press corps tripping over each other shouting out questions — 2BarkingWesties (@2BarkingWesties) July 9, 2020

We really need Jim Acosta to follow Biden around and do his act then.

