We hope that sociopathic Harvard grad never finds out who put up a sign reading, “The safety of all lives matter,” or she’ll stab him in the face to teach him a lesson about how hateful those three words are when strung together.

We thought that story about the cops looking for whoever left a tire track in a Pride-themed crosswalk was stupid, but this might edge it out. The Daily Caller reports that the mayor of a small town in Massachusetts has apologized and will get to the bottom of whoever illuminated a caution sign with the words “all lives matter.”

I have just been made aware that the following traffic sign is being displayed on Main Street. I have ordered that it be taken down immediately and am taking steps to find out how this happened. I apologize to the residents of Melrose. pic.twitter.com/BMGmFYcWfd — Mayor Paul Brodeur (@MayorBrodeur) July 8, 2020

Let’s hope the mayor tracks down the white supremacist who put up that sign.

Thank you for your prompt attention to this incident. Not cool. — Mark Erelli (@MarkErelli) July 8, 2020

This is an arrogant abuse of power by your PD and if this has no consequences, it makes us all less safe. — Alisa Niksch, M.D. (@alisadoc1) July 9, 2020

Seriously? It makes us all less safe? Um, how?

Thank you for your quick action @MayorBrodeur ! This is hate speech, purely & simply. It does *not* belong in our community! — Anahi Pari-di-Monriva 🍌🐢 (@ProfPariMHS) July 8, 2020

This is hate speech, purely and simply.

Well, if the police didn’t do it, then there’s a security risk to investigate. — David Cole 🪐 (@MisterInvisible) July 8, 2020

Thank you! This is sick and sad and training is needed. — Melrose Boot Camp (@MelroseBootCamp) July 9, 2020

Wow. I hope the DPW staff will be getting some anti racism training. — Melanie Perkins McL (@MelaniePerkins1) July 9, 2020

Listen to all the woke liberals chiming in here. You literally make sh*t up. — JFW (@JQ7791) July 9, 2020

Apologize? For a sign wanting EVERYONE to be safe? Take a step back and think about that for just a minute. — Squiddy (@squiddybo) July 9, 2020

Yeah, the horror.. Strong work mayor. Thank you for making the town safer — Mr. Salad (@pbonasera) July 8, 2020

Not everything is a racist incident — Boston (@BostonNKOTBGirl) July 9, 2020

Someone said everyone matters? God forbid. You people are twisted. — Heidi Rossicone (@HRoMARealEstate) July 9, 2020

Another liberal attack on our police. It's a roadway safety sign. I guess now you want to abolish your police department for doing their job. lIke it or not, ALL LIVES DO MATTER. More BS from those who hate lawful authority. — Jim Kerr (@JimKerr10948) July 9, 2020

Another guilty white liberal doing the pander dance. Oh well. The brainless lemming elected you, so they get to live with it. — ❌Not Rich, Not White, Not Liberal (@Marcus_Porcius2) July 9, 2020

Another knee bender. Vote this clown out next election good people of Melrose — Bookum28 (@Dannoburke) July 9, 2020

You’re an absolute pussy mayor — Tony Snark (@thedudeUSA) July 9, 2020

The Daily Caller reports that an investigation turned up the culprit:

“Preliminarily, the officer reported to me that he did not post the message with either malicious or political intent,” [Melrose Police Chief Michael L.] Lyle continued in his statement. “The officer, by his account, was trying to type a traffic safety message in the limited space offered by the electronic sign and did not realize the totality or impact of the words he had posted.”

We hope his weeks at re-education camp will show him the totality of the words he posted. Damn racist cops.

