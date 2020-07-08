Lt. Colonel Alexander Vindman (do not refer to him as Mr. Vindman or he will correct you) is best known for his testimony during President Trump’s impeachment and was said to have been offered the gig of Ukraine’s defense minister. Vindman was “escorted out” of the White House in February, though he hadn’t been fired per se; he’d just been removed from his NSC post six months earlier than from when his assignment would have expired.

Democrats were, of course, outraged that their new favorite military hero had been treated so badly by the White House, and now they can relive that anger now that Vindman has said he’s retiring from the military, blaming the White House for its “campaign of bullying, intimidation, and retaliation.”

BREAKING: Lt. Col. Vindman to retire from the military. He blames the White House for a "campaign of bullying, intimidation, and retaliation." – CNN's @jimsciutto on right now with the scoop! — Vivian Salama (@vmsalama) July 8, 2020

Trump fired Vindman as the top Ukraine expert on the National Security Council in February and also ousted his twin brother who also played a key role in impeachment proceedings while serving at the White House as an NSC lawyer. — Vivian Salama (@vmsalama) July 8, 2020

Whatever hardship Vindman is experiencing he brought upon himself. — I Will Not Be A Mask-Wearing Sheeple ❌🥽❌ (@emilykholcomb) July 8, 2020

👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 See ya! — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) July 8, 2020

he leaked classified phone call info to Eric Ciaramella, who leaked to @RepAdamSchiff , who then perjured himself by denying it. he should be in jail. they'll get theirs ! — MS7XWDC (@MS7XWDC) July 8, 2020

Wait, who’s this Eric Ciaramella fellow? To this day not even Rep. Adam Schiff knows the identity of the whistleblower, or so he says.

He was up for promotion. I believe that’s why Senator Duckworth wouldn’t sign off on a bill if it didn’t include protection for Vindmans promo. — Kim Allen (@kims7gkids) July 8, 2020

So I guess Duckworth did all her virtue-signalling for nothing. — Chesty Puller's Ghost 🇺🇲 (@Priv_Sht_Lord) July 8, 2020

I guess he’s now free to become the Ukraine defense minister? — Black Awakened (@Black_Awakened) July 8, 2020

Our country is a safer country when clowns like Vindman are no longer serving. — Mike Parker (@MJP1313) July 8, 2020

If I ran a big company, I would hire this guy ASAP! — Lori Kramer (@lorikramer58) July 8, 2020

Now we know why you don't run a big company. — Stan Boston T (@Stan_BostonT) July 8, 2020

I’m sure he’ll put himself in for a Purple Heart for the horrible bruise on his backside from the door hitting him on the way out. Thankfully under the @POTUS leadership he can get treated for this at the much improved VA hospitals! #buhbye — Phil (@NJDetox) July 8, 2020

This day just keeps getting better and better. — Its a dogs life 🐶🐾 Text TRUMP to 88022 (@seniordogzrule) July 8, 2020

You just love to see it. — Brian McNicoll (@McNicollb) July 8, 2020

good riddance — J.T. (@TomikiTom) July 8, 2020

Wow you can spin this for few more weeks until you get something else before the election. — SpeakYourMind (@coolin_jj) July 8, 2020

Maybe the liberals can build a statue of Vindman in D.C. somewhere a statue of someone else was torn down by the mob.

