To be honest, we’d completely forgotten about that Biden-Sanders Unity Task Force to try to siphon some votes from die-hard Bernie Bros. to the Joe Biden camp. One thing “moderate” Biden can agree on with Sanders is that tax money should go to public schools and not to vouchers so parents can send their children to better schools. Obviously, since the Democratic Party is in the pocket of the teacher’s unions, nothing was going to change on this front, but it might not sell as well these days as it would have back when Biden was in the Senate.

Biden and Sanders released their DNC platform recommendations: "The plan bans for-profit private charter schools, opposes private school vouchers and any policies that would take taxpayer-funded resources away from the public school system."https://t.co/CY2bpx4YBk — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) July 8, 2020

Please run on this loudly and proudly.

For 50 years now, @joebiden has put the interests of big $$$ union bosses ahead of the interests of parents, kids & families. He's now endorsing a platform, backed by special interests, that would destroy school choice & hurt poor families in struggling communities. Heartless! https://t.co/91NqUpAgNz — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 8, 2020

Oh you mean those resources that my teacher daughter has to provide at her own expense because the tax-payer funds aren’t going toward said resources. — Nirvani Teasley🇺🇸🍰 (@NirvaniTeasley) July 8, 2020

Awful — ~*~ 0 ~*~ (@flower_1582) July 8, 2020

Gotta keep the unions happy. — linda thompson (@lthomps54) July 8, 2020

They haven’t fixed public schools in 40 to 50 years. Their platform every four years is the same bullshit — Eyeontheprize (@eyeontheprizz) July 8, 2020

All of these plans are in detriment to our most needy minority students! They just cannot release our children from their indoctrination camps…I mean, from the government schools! — Lucia Luzondo (@LuciaLuzondoJD) July 8, 2020

wow this is a winning platform, said no suburban mom — G. Taroia (@GTaroia) July 8, 2020

Locking underprivileged kids — mostly minority — into second class schools smacks of systemic racism, no? — Cincinnatus1775 (@Cincinnatus1775) July 8, 2020

Democrats hate school choice. They want to keep inner city black kids and Hispanic kids in terrible schools, so they can convince the kids to vote Democrat for generations to come. — Conservative Constitutionalist (@ConservConstitu) July 8, 2020

Any right wingers left that still want Biden to win? — American Napoleon Bonaparte (@togreatness777) July 8, 2020

Self-proclaimed, yes. But they aren't in fact right-wing or conservative at all. — Guga (@Guga_ECB) July 8, 2020

Jenn Rubin, Max Boot, Rick Wilson, Charlie Sykes, Bill Kristol, etc.

Government-mandated schools to better indoctrinate your kids. Next thing you know they’ll be banning homeschooling. #Democrats — 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@fiscalconserve) July 8, 2020

If you can't see how this destroys our kids, it shows exactly how indoctrination and brainwashing works. — Katy Dwyer (@KatyKory) July 8, 2020

They don't want good education choices for low income families. — Hopeful American (@maggie805ca) July 8, 2020

Commies dont like the word private — Chicago Pride (@townchi11) July 8, 2020

Seriously, Biden’s been in office forever. He knows where his campaign cash comes from.

