The Los Angeles Unified School District has Black Lives Matter fever, and it sounds like the school board can’t decide whether it wants to abolish police in schools altogether or just defund them out of existence.

Fox LA’s Bill Melugin reports that Los Angeles School Police Chief Todd Chamberlain resigned after the school board decided to cut $25 million in funding and order all officers off of school campuses … for now.

BREAKING: LA School Police Chief Todd Chamberlain has just announced his resignation to the department, per sources. Decision comes after school board decided last night to cut $25 million in school police funding & ordered all officers off campus/out of uniform for now. FOXLA pic.twitter.com/8eEcQLT430 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 1, 2020

We also hope they pass a resolution to ban any LEGO police officers on the playground. Just the very sight of a person in a police uniform is much too triggering for some to handle right now.

We’re not sure who’s on campus right now, between summer vacation and COVID-19, but cops are being ordered out of their uniforms.

What could go wrong? Pray for those kids. — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) July 1, 2020

Todd is a cool guy. He's jumping off that sinking ship. Good for him. He deserves way better. — AliBee57 (@AliBee55) July 1, 2020

Good. He doesn't have to deal with that bs. — Andrei (@eurodre) July 1, 2020

Totally justified. — VFreed (@virginia_freed) July 1, 2020

When enough is enough. — Viking65 🇺🇸 🦅 ♠️ (@WhistlersRidge) July 1, 2020

Not surprising at all. Why continue to do the job when you are getting kicked in the nuts every day? — Keith Lee (@therealkeithlee) July 1, 2020

Smart. He will retire with a nice pension. All Police that have enough time in should do it. I would. Not worth the risk being a Police Officer in a liberal controlled City. — Steve Johnson (@SteveJoAmerica1) July 1, 2020

The teachers will pay the dangerous price for this. No one will be in their corner anymore, as all admin will cower to the angry parents of unruly kids. — OK USA Mom/Wife/Family/CPA (@OKmomx3) July 1, 2020

And when the attacks on teachers start, the teachers will demand protection and sue the district for failure to protect them… — Scott " кто вы" (@ScottC20012) July 1, 2020

This is so sad… I feel sorry for all the kids they made feel safe and protected from other students. I Pray the gangs dont take over #losangeles schools again — Derlesu 🙏 (@derlesu) July 1, 2020

I remember in the 90’s there was always gang related school shootings, not so much now possibly due to on campus police offers but that can all change because these gangs still exist — gabriel (@g_torres86) July 1, 2020

Has everyone just forgotten about all the school shootings in our country's recent history?! 🤔 — Danny Garcia (@SBCSDdgarcia) July 1, 2020

So the defund-policers really never cared that much about school shootings, did they? — nobody (@nobody65480400) July 1, 2020

Why was there a separate force for schools only? — Bo Harmon (@harmon111) July 1, 2020

To focus efforts on three areas 1)enforcement 2)education 3)relationships with students… Great idea in the beginning — Makala Doulos 🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸💜 (Parler: MakalaDoulos) (@Mak_Setfree) July 1, 2020

Leaving our kids unprotected. — JennyHoopty (@jennyHoopty) July 1, 2020

I wouldn’t want to be an LA teacher when school starts back up. — charity (@charitabee) July 1, 2020

Now who will the parents sue when the next violent event occurs? — Stan Boston T (@Stan_BostonT) July 1, 2020

Do you ever get the feeling the parents that support this are the same parents that blame the teachers when their kids are acting up in school or are failing their classes? It's a generation that lacks personal responsibility. — Tom Truths (@NOTaBOT241) July 1, 2020

They should all quit. Just leave the city to fight for themselves. — Farts McGee (@FartsMcGee2020) July 1, 2020

Good luck in your next endeavor, Chief Chamberlain. Hopefully your next employer will respect you and the office you hold. pic.twitter.com/g3gzVmTE7x — MAGA Luther King ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@B737CA) July 1, 2020

