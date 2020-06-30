As Twitchy reported Monday, Detroit’s police chief defended an officer who — according to a protester — “just floored it” when his vehicle was surrounded and the back window smashed out. The police department also offered up some dash cam footage showing just how badly some protesters seem to want to get run over. Maybe it’s just us, but we wouldn’t feel safe surrounded by protesters climbing on the hood and smashing out windows.

In short, these people who set up human roadblocks — and we covered them a lot during the Obama administration — are nuts, and some are more than a little dangerous. Listen for the gunfire as this vehicle tries to get through a roadblock of protesters in Provo, Utah. We assume that’s the driver honking the horn, which only brought more protesters running.

Video shows vehicle being surrounded by #BlackLivesMatter rioters in Provo Utah and shows protester/rioters shoot into the car multiple times as driver attempts to escape #DezNat pic.twitter.com/GYuWDiXm2o — H O S S DezNat News Man (@NiasDiad) June 30, 2020

KUTV reports:

Police say the man driving a white SUV was pulling into the right turn lane in an attempt to turn onto Center Street when several protesters began crowding the vehicle. Police said a male protester ran to the passenger side of the SUV, pointed a handgun at the driver and shot one round through the window. The driver was struck by the bullet and fled the scene. The gunman shot a second round that went through the rear passenger window, according to video obtained by police. The same protester later approached another vehicle at 500 N. University Avenue and broke the window with the handgun, police stated in a Facebook post.

In this zoomed-in video, you can actually see the handgun being fired:

Zoomed in and slowed down video clearly shows rioters pull a gun and shoot into the truck before it attempts to escape. Is this what #BlackLivesMatter is about? #DezNat pic.twitter.com/zN3DT3tHpy — H O S S DezNat News Man (@NiasDiad) June 30, 2020

Other than the driver being shot for trying to make a right turn, the protest was mostly peaceful.

Well, I guess that settles that. Time to carry in the truck from now on. — Andrew Maynes (@UtahGunGuy) June 30, 2020

If someone pulls a gun on me when I'm trying to drive slowly through a protest, then I'm going to defend myself. Either with a firearm, or with my vehicle. — Steve Culy (@charcware) June 30, 2020

Said this so many times lately I've given the house a class on what it means to get out of a kill box and bull through an ambush. Run em over, shoot em, just get out of there. Take chances with the jury, not the mob — Coffee and Gun Oil (@coffee_oil) June 30, 2020

If a violent mob surrounds your vehicle like this, your life is in danger. Gun it. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) June 30, 2020

So, it has reached the point where they can surround us with mobs and weapons and we are still not supposed to fight back or escape in case it harms them? — DezCaughtIt (@Dales91Caravan) June 30, 2020

Stopping cars and shooting guns in Provo? Please please do not try this with my car. — Tom Karren (@tomkarren) June 30, 2020

Why are they so obsessed with cars. They're like a pack of stray dogs. Just get out of the way, boneheads. — Anglokaner (@Anglokaner) June 30, 2020

"peaceful" — Pope of Capitalism (@jmarkwalk) June 30, 2020

Mostly peaceful — 🗝Room 2001🗝 (@room2001pod) June 30, 2020

This is legitamately terrifying. Mob rule has taken over and mainstream media are complicit. — terriwoods (@terriwoodschels) June 30, 2020

It is legitimately terrifying because how are you supposed to know a violent mob is blocking traffic and stopping people at intersections until your unlucky enough to encounter one?

There are actually a couple of clowns in the comments trying to defend the mob. If a mob tells you to stop your car, you stop, got it? Because black lives matter or something.

If you gather in a mob menacingly in a car you might get run over. Too bad. — Keith Maniac, from Guatemala (@CutItOutPutin) June 30, 2020

Thats a good way to die — Wil Hart (@WillHart62) June 30, 2020

I have to watch the replay a few more times but it looks as if the man with the gun was pointing it at car before the car started moving. That tells me that the driver was fleeing in self defense. — Julius Sneezer (@JuliusSneezer7) June 30, 2020

I don't think I'd be nice enough to blow the horn. — mike (@mvlac) June 30, 2020

This is what happens when you pay people an extra 600 bucks a week to stay home. — Andrew Lukenbach (@andrewlukenbach) June 30, 2020

WTF has happened to Utah? This is so shocking. I’ve spent time in Provo. It’s just a sweet little town. I would have thought cops there would have been able to handle this mob before it ever got to this. — Pray For Israel (@athelass) June 30, 2020

Glad you also posted the slowed down video. Looks like a lot of cameras there. I hope we see more. Just a rule of thumb for protesters – When adrenaline hits your veins the chances that it is peaceful is zero percent. When it's not peaceful there is no reason to be there. — Jake Graff (@jake_graff28) June 30, 2020

The line of cars behind them shows that this was an ambush street blocking. The gun was not used in self defense at all. That shooter was attempting murder! That crowd better turn him in or find themselves in prison alongside him. Disgusting — Dallas 🎊🎉✨ (@DalIasCrane) June 30, 2020

The protestors committed the crimes of false imprisonment and attempted kidnapping in that jurisdiction. The driver should have shot back and was perfectly within their rights to attempt to flee in their vehicle. — Haggis (@enognam) June 30, 2020

Unreal. Time for reporters to stop instinctively adding “mostly peaceful” to every story they write.

