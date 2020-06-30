When President Trump said there were very fine people on both sides, he was talking about the controversy over Confederate statues, such as that of Robert E. Lee. There were good people who wanted to preserve history, and there were good people who wanted monuments to the Confederacy taken down. And then he asked a very good question: Where does it stop? Thomas Jefferson? George Washington?

You might have seen this in another Twitchy post today, but here’s the statue of Washington in New York City:

As Twitchy also reported, Joe Biden left his basement and took questions from the press for the first time in 89 days, and maybe he should have waited a bit longer. As plenty noticed, Biden wasn’t pressed on the George Floyd riots or Black Lives Matters protests, but he did suggest that statues of Washington and Christopher Columbus were safe under his presidency.

Biden wants the government to protect statues of people like Columbus and Washington. — Annie Linskey (@AnnieLinskey) June 30, 2020

Weird, you mean as Trump did with the Lincoln Memorial? https://t.co/lD4zk6vcvh — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 30, 2020

Biden: There's a difference between monuments to treasonous pro-slavery Confederates, celebrating that role, and monuments to slaveowners like Washington, Jefferson; Confederate monuments should go in museums, not public places, while Jefferson Memorial etc. should be protected. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) June 30, 2020

Why does Biden want to memorialize white colonizers and slave owners? As the New York Times’ Charles M. Blow writes, yes, even Washington has to go.

This stance will probably cost Biden approximately zero votes and maybe even make him more palatable to moderates. The DNC slammed Trump for hosting an Independence Day fireworks display at Mount Rushmore, but we don’t see anyone on that mountain to whom Biden would object.

How would he do that since Dem mayors won’t? Would he call in the national guard? Military? Does he have any message for the protestors currently destroying these monuments? — datkidspags (@datkidspags) June 30, 2020

He might have missed it when he was in his basement but a whole lot of statues were toppled or vandalized in some way, including Washington, Jefferson, Columbus, Gandhi, and Stevie Ray Vaughn.

So same opinion as Trump. Got it. — Mike James (@mookie_james) June 30, 2020

Will people like the Times’ Blow drag Biden across the coals now?

