As Twitchy reported Tuesday evening, someone with a megaphone addressing a large crowd that looked to be 80 percent college-aged white girls announced that the Emancipation Memorial featuring Abraham Lincoln would be coming down Thursday evening at 7 p.m. We wondered if that was just a fake-out and they were going to try to tear it down in the middle of the night Wednesday, but the 7 p.m. deadline has passed and it looks like Lincoln isn’t going anywhere, thanks to a large security presence and some really high barricades.

According to something called HillRag, “The Freedom Neighborhood, an organization that describes itself as ‘a youth-led revolution for our generation,’ have instead scheduled an event for 6 p.m., Friday, June 26, working with Moechella and candidate for At-Large Council Marcus Goodwin.”

“As with every revolution things change on the fly,” organizers wrote on Instagram.

