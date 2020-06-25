As Twitchy reported Tuesday evening, someone with a megaphone addressing a large crowd that looked to be 80 percent college-aged white girls announced that the Emancipation Memorial featuring Abraham Lincoln would be coming down Thursday evening at 7 p.m. We wondered if that was just a fake-out and they were going to try to tear it down in the middle of the night Wednesday, but the 7 p.m. deadline has passed and it looks like Lincoln isn’t going anywhere, thanks to a large security presence and some really high barricades.

🚨REPORT FROM THE LINCOLN STATUE TEAR DOWN PARTY🚨 – Massive barricades

– Massive thunderstorm

– tiny tiny protest God saves Abraham, again pic.twitter.com/raFjsWw9FA — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 25, 2020

And now a rainbow pic.twitter.com/givUpMgZP1 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 25, 2020

Quiet at Lincoln Park, where BLM protesters hoped in 20 minutes to topple the Emancipation Monument, which was funded by former slaves. There’s a new fence, caution tape, lots of calm spectators and media but no sign of chaos yet. pic.twitter.com/w5JPgSKgu2 — Emily Jashinsky (@emilyjashinsky) June 25, 2020

Rapidly impending storm clouds—literally not metaphorically. But maybe both. pic.twitter.com/A9GMwvssXZ — Emily Jashinsky (@emilyjashinsky) June 25, 2020

Police? — Ellie Bufkin (@ellie_bufkin) June 25, 2020

Honestly not many! — Emily Jashinsky (@emilyjashinsky) June 25, 2020

Oh yeah…. its 7pm on thurs.

Looks like thats worked out well for them — Scott ⭐⭐⭐ 🇺🇸 (@YePiMaBot) June 25, 2020

I was promised the statue would come down or they would all die trying — Alex Hernandez 🇺🇸 (@ahernandez85b) June 25, 2020

Turn that fence into an electrically charged one. Then film who comes to destroy it. — TaNee (@TaNee69216947) June 25, 2020

Rioters cancelled earlier today til tomorrow night. — Maddie Adams (@MaddieAdams75) June 25, 2020

It moved to Friday — Negwaves (@Negwaves) June 25, 2020

According to something called HillRag, “The Freedom Neighborhood, an organization that describes itself as ‘a youth-led revolution for our generation,’ have instead scheduled an event for 6 p.m., Friday, June 26, working with Moechella and candidate for At-Large Council Marcus Goodwin.”

“As with every revolution things change on the fly,” organizers wrote on Instagram.

The designers of the Emancipation Statue in Lincoln Park in DC didn’t take into account the views of African Americans. It shows. Blacks too fought to end enslavement. That’s why I’m introducing a bill to move this statue to a museum. pic.twitter.com/A0MOnISH1N — Eleanor Holmes Norton (@EleanorNorton) June 23, 2020

Your claim: "The designers of the Emancipation Statue in Lincoln Park in DC didn't take into account the views of African Americans." Actual fact: The monument was was paid for solely by freed slaves. — Armin Tamzarian (@MrTamzarian) June 24, 2020

Related: