As Twitchy reported recently, a crowd managed to get into the fencing around the Andrew Jackson statue in Washington, D.C.’s Lafayette Square and tie ropes around it to topple it, but were interrupted by police. The police have now pushed the protesters back, but it didn’t stop them from vandalizing St. John’s Church, which was already the target of an arsonist.

Super-reporter Julio Rosas of Twitchy sister-site Townhall is on the scene and captured some video of a woke white protester singling out a black police office for some verbal abuse:

A protester got pushed to the ground by D.C. Police after putting his hands on an officer, according to an eyewitness. The protester got in the officer’s face and ranted at him. pic.twitter.com/ycbrAue1w8 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 23, 2020

Watch the white "protester" single out the black officer. https://t.co/KGHVhBcViv — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) June 23, 2020

More video of protesters taunting police outside of Lafayette Park in D.C. Something happened, I think a bottle was thrown, and cops used pepper spray. pic.twitter.com/hVU7CBXjs3 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 23, 2020

Some in the crowd started a fire in the street and wanted others to make it bigger. Other people said it was a bad idea and put it out. The people who wanted to keep the fire going got upset. pic.twitter.com/QC6i53nglF — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 23, 2020

Serious question: What is it about these “protesters” and fire?

White protesters taunting black officers in the name of…..racial equality is 2020 in a nutshell. This isn’t about George Floyd or racial equality any longer. It’s about tearing down America. #BackTheBlue — pezzanovante (@donnciccio) June 23, 2020

The restraint these officers have. My gosh. I can't even. — Teresa in NC 🇺🇸 〰〰⚡Keyboard Warrior⚡〰〰 (@_pcantagonista) June 23, 2020

Officers have patience of steel. Those 'protestors ' can't make a coherent sentence and doubt they know why they are really there. — TinaS (@Tinavabeach) June 23, 2020

He's as high as a kite. — 𝐉𝐮𝐚𝐧 𝐉𝐨𝐬𝐞 𝐆𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐳 𝐁. (@jjmiphoto) June 23, 2020

Look at his eyes; he’s on something. — E. (@donnapv20) June 23, 2020

Seems drunk to me. Bet his breath smells great. — Courtney Hurst (@Courtney_Hearst) June 23, 2020

Something’s dripping from his pointy little beard … sweat, maybe, or foam?

Is he drooling? Or, is that the rabies starting to manifest? — James F (@_troglodyte_) June 23, 2020

He's LITERALLY foaming at the mouth. — G8rMom7 (@G8rMom7) June 23, 2020

Bun says it all😁🤡 — Braydn&Tempy's Mamaw🇺🇸 (@ColeyLucy) June 23, 2020

I can smell that manbun from here. — Taking Your Lumps (@TakingYourLumps) June 23, 2020

I can smell this video. Smells like B.O., piss and cigarettes — not that kind of Kyle (@jerkstoreclerk_) June 23, 2020

At this point, what are they even protesting about? — Felicia Hardy (@LaBlackFelicia) June 23, 2020

They’re super-angry that the statue of Andrew Jackson that has been there forever is still there tonight.

Ooohhh woke Steve isn't wearing a mask as he whitesplains things to the black officer — Bobby T (@rcthompson01) June 23, 2020

A bunch of entitled trust fund babies yelling at hard working Americans. — Gaston 🇺🇸 (@Gaston94774826) June 23, 2020

None of these protesters look like they've done a day of work in their lives. They scream about privilege but they themselves are the embodiment of privilege. — Lowcountryfl (@lowcountryfl) June 23, 2020

Wonder if this guy will make it to his job on time tomorrow morning? Just kidding. No one would employ this… — Rod (@rod27614) June 23, 2020

Of course it's a crazy white guy shouting at a black cop. — The American Truth (@17AmericanTruth) June 23, 2020

Too bad that guys meth lab didn’t explode with him in it earlier today… — DerekGPG12 (@DGpg12) June 23, 2020

At 1:13…..what did he say? All my BLM people, what did your Ally say at the 1:13 mark? — Alejandro Zarazua (@Azarazua94) June 23, 2020

Oh yeah, I heard it — Laura G (@LG1215) June 23, 2020

Imagine being this dude and thinking you're the good guy — varyar (@varyarpol) June 23, 2020

Now would be a good time for a social worker. — Silver Patriot (@SilverPatriot1) June 23, 2020

Defund the police and reroute the money to social workers and night classes and Planned Parenthood. That’ll fix everything.

Here’s some more screaming if that wasn’t enough for you:

Two women are screaming at the cops outside the White House. pic.twitter.com/V9wTsoFDzf — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 23, 2020

Where’s her mask?

Bonus: This is an unrelated video from an Atlanta cop, but it fits here:

"We'll take all the abuse you want to give us" #AtlantaPolice officer tells protester – outside Atlanta Police Department Zone 3 pic.twitter.com/kEVYe6vUvZ — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) June 20, 2020

* * *

Update:

You’d think as professional journalists covering the White House they’d be fighting to get out there with a camera crew:

How come we don’t see Jim Acosta or Brian Karem out there reporting on the protesters in front of the White House? — Kris Kinder (@kris_kinder) June 23, 2020

