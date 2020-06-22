There were protests Monday in Charleston, South Carolina around a monument to former Vice President John C. Calhoun, a proponent of slavery (and a Democrat). Some protesters brought signs defending the monument while Black Lives Matter protesters were out in force.

Good afternoon. I’m here at Marion Square where a group defending the John C. Calhoun monument is giving a speech soon. Black Lives Matter protesters have gathered nearby. Some people, who found out about the event on Facebook, are bringing signs to the park to support Calhoun. pic.twitter.com/vDbwFfKqkv — Thomas Novelly (@TomNovelly) June 22, 2020

Tensions were high between the Calhoun defenders and Black Lives Matter, but then another protest group, called Stand As One, entered the fray and weren’t exactly welcomed by the BLM crowd. The group of white liberals carried signs reading “Cracker for Sale” and “Hang that Cracker,” and a few appeared to have body makeup replicating whiplash scars on their backs. “What if this was your (white) history” seemed to be their theme.

Another group, unclear what the affiliation is, walked past the Calhoun defenders showcasing this. Their signs read “What if this was your history.” pic.twitter.com/vFYn0h5wfC — Thomas Novelly (@TomNovelly) June 22, 2020

This group, which self-identified as Stand As One, is now getting yelled at by BLM. The two are arguing about the their message. The group who brought the slave demonstration were told to leave and exited Marion Square. pic.twitter.com/ZJROYJVfHj — Thomas Novelly (@TomNovelly) June 22, 2020

Thanks, but no thanks?

White folks have lost their damn minds. — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) June 22, 2020

White 20 somethings are the problem. What did their parents do to them? 😂 Weirdos. — Geoff_the_Railroader🚂💨 (@5150Midwest) June 22, 2020

Single moms. Scourge of society — jesse520 (@bjesse520) June 22, 2020

Liberal white women created all this. — Conservative Ninja (@ConservativeNi2) June 22, 2020

Are those marks real? Please tell me that’s horror make-up. — the baker (@thebake21456257) June 22, 2020

The liberal whites show up to colonize another minority protest. — DJ CHAZZY CHOP (@kravmaga2020) June 22, 2020

It's a woke dance-off! — Leo Wanker (@LeoWanker9) June 22, 2020

ladies and gentlemen I regret to inform you the white libs are at it again — Count Mo (@DrMosesAB) June 22, 2020

White children just embarrassing themselves. — Anonymous Warlord (@anonymossources) June 22, 2020

Pathetic — Vice Warlord of CHAZ (@DinosourFarts) June 22, 2020

Newer white people suck. — Florida Man (@Steve74123733) June 22, 2020

We thought it was a little cringe-worthy when Dan Cathy said he’d bought 1,500 shoe brushes so whites could show contrition and embarrassment by shining blacks’ shoes, but the whip makeup? No one asked for that.

Party’s over:

NEW: Charleston PD arrives on scene in riot gear. pic.twitter.com/7qQ71MFtjp — Thomas Novelly (@TomNovelly) June 22, 2020

