Aside from the graffiti inside Seattle’s Capitol Hill Organized Protest, or CHOP, that literally says “Kill Pigs,” there are barriers around the zone spray-painted with “No Police Zone.” People still seem to be relying on 911 when someone is shot, though, as when a 19-year-old was fatally shot over the weekend and another man injured among the festival-like atmosphere of CHOP.

A 17-year-old was shot this weekend, and the Seattle Police Department issued a statement confirming that the victim had been driven in a private vehicle to Harborview Medical Center, likely by CHOP medics. Seattle police say the victim “declined to speak with detectives.” They also reiterated that they do respond to 911 calls from the CHOP zone, and “officers will attempt to coordinate contact with victims and witnesses outside the protest zone.”

If CHOP is both autonomous and cop-free, why are people still calling 911?

“Delete that f**king s**t!” Check out this video that recorded the shooting:

Police said they received reports of a possible second victim, so we think we’re up to … four?

We’re old enough to get that … bravo.

And have they set up night classes yet? We remember hearing something about defunding the police and using the money for night classes.

